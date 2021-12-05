Facebook Messenger is getting a new bill splitting feature

Facebook Messenger is one of the most popular instant messaging apps in the world. This app is packed with features, so it’s not surprising it supports disappearing messages as well. The thing is, some of you may not even know it does, as the feature is not exactly in your face at all times. It’s simple to activate, though, the implementation is really good. So, in this article, we’ll show you how to send disappearing messages in Facebook Messenger.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO