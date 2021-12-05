Facebook Messenger is getting a new bill splitting feature

Facebook continues to lose its executives. This time it’s Stan Chudnovsky, head of the company’s Messenger division, who will be leaving next year, CNBC reported. Facebook is now officially called Meta. The company has seen several executives quitting this year, including former Facebook Marketplace head Deborah Liu, who left in February to helm Ancestry.com, according to the report. Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer left in March. Kevin Weil, one of the founders of the Novi cryptocurrency division, left as well.
Comments / 0