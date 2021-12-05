ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Island Hopping

hockeybuzz.com
 6 days ago

-- Blackhawks Game Summary. 1st Goal (1-0): Kane (Hagel, S Jones) 3rd Goal (1-2): Fox (Panarin, R Strome) 4th Goal (1-3): Panarin (R Strome, Trouba) 5th Goal (2-3): DeBrincat (Kane, S Jones) SOG For/Against: 27/31. PP: 0-for-1 PK: 3-for-4 Faceoffs Won: 57%. Game Notes. * The coaching staff relied...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeybuzz.com

The Next Five Games

Well, Malcolm Subban’s first game as a Sabre couldn’t have gone much worse. He allowed six goals on 24 shots, and to add injury to insult, he left the game with 10 minutes left with some sort of injury. The severity of his ailment is also unknown. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been recalled from the Rochester Americans as a result, per the Sabres. Should Luukkonen see game action for Buffalo, he will be the fifth goalie to play for the team this season. Let’s take a look at the next five opponents for the Sabres and see when he may get some playing time.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Magic 8 Ball

Just a few random thoughts that have crossed my mind at some point or another this season. Many of these thoughts may not hold any water and some are kind of out there. Hopefully there's still some food for thought as a couple of them could become reality in one form or other.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Jake Mccabe
Person
Ryan Carpenter
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Dylan Mclaughlin
Person
Ryan Strome
hockeybuzz.com

Devils and Flyers Looking To Change Their Season’s Trajectory

This is a big Metropolitan Division rivalry game for both the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers. Both teams had a decent start to the 2021-22 NHL season but have fallen off the wagon as of late. After the losing reached to nine straight games, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher took action a few days ago and fired their head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant head coach Michel Therrien but retained Mike Yeo as their head coach. The Devils have lost four straight and only one “loser” point to show for their efforts, or lack thereof.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Beat rolls on for NYR in 6-2 win over CHI, home to face COL tonight

The Rangers extended their win streak to seven straight games, scoring five unanswered goals to defeat the Blackhawks 6-2 on Tuesday night at the United Center. New York has now won 11 of their last 12, sit one point behind the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals and own the highest point percentage in the entire league at .771. A tough test awaits the Blueshirts tonight, as they face the rested, high scoring Avalanche at MSG.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Knocked Out Cold

Despite the Blackhawks losing in a 6-2 blowout at the hands of the Rangers, the result of the game paled in comparison to the hit that Jacob Trouba laid on Jujhar Khaira to knock him out cold to the point where he had to be stretchered off the ice. Although...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Rangers outplayed broadly, falling 7-3 to Avalanche

The Rangers crashed back to earth, falling 7-3 to the Avalanche on Wednesday. Adam Huska, making his first NHL start, was under siege throughout the contest, allowing those seven goals on 39 shots, New York has today before the Sabres in Buffalo on Friday. Game recap:. A few thoughts:. 1)...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Manhattan Island#Long Island#Showtime#Blackhawks Game#Khaira Mccabe#Fox Rrb Pp#Nyr Shots
hockeybuzz.com

Lean Muscle

In yesterday's blog, I made the following comment about Ian Mitchell:. "Ian Mitchell turned in yet another defensively reliable game; what's been impressive is that he doesn't get wooed into venturing behind the net or into the corners as he knows his priority is to protect the crease." A few...
CHICAGO, IL
hockeybuzz.com

Quarter Mark— 7 Past, Present, and Future Stories of the Season

It is officially past the quarter mark of the season, where every single team in the National Hockey League has played in 21 games or more to complete the 2021-2022 regular season. We will look back at the past at 7 stories that have broke prior to the final team’s 21st game; look at 7 ongoing stories around the league; and look stories to look ahead to as the season continues.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
hockeybuzz.com

Game 28: The Loss Everyone Wanted

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. In what was perhaps the lowest event hockey game ever (I’m barely exaggerating here) the Canadiens dropped another decision, bowing down to Marc-André Fleury and the Hawks by a score of 2-0. Fortunately, that’s the result everyone wanted to see last night, including Habs fans. Say what you will about the Canadiens’ fans, but they know their hockey. In a lost season, during a very boring game from the home side, they were no boo boys, the crowd was just happy to watch history being made and as the final seconds trickled down, they were chanting the hero of the night’s name. They didn’t watch a 2-0 loss last night; they watched a great goaltender get his 500th career win.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

No More Double Dipping Please

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. In the last 24 hours, 2 head coaches have lost their job; Travis Green in Vancouver and, more worryingly, Alain Vigneault in Philadelphia. I know, Jeff Gorton just said that Dominique Ducharme’s job was safe until the end of the season but it’s not like we’ve never seen a coach get a vote of confidence from a GM or an owner only to get the kiss of death days later. After all, Michel Therrien was safe in Montreal until Claude Julien was fired by Boston.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Benning, Green are out. The Canucks' Bruce Boudreau era is on...

The Vancouver Canucks finally pulled the trigger on wholesale changes on Sunday, dismissing Jim Benning and John Weisbrod on the management side and Travis Green and Nolan Baumgartner from the coaching department. Here's the statement from the team, which went out at 10:30 p.m. PT — about five hours after...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Loss Weekend, Leafs go down to Wild, Winnipeg; Sandin injured

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. After winning seven straight road games in the midst of a 15-2 stretch, the Toronto Maple Leafs encountered some difficulties over the weekend, earning a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and a 6-3 defeat against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Centre on Sunday.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy