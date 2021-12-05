Island Hopping

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. In what was perhaps the lowest event hockey game ever (I’m barely exaggerating here) the Canadiens dropped another decision, bowing down to Marc-André Fleury and the Hawks by a score of 2-0. Fortunately, that’s the result everyone wanted to see last night, including Habs fans. Say what you will about the Canadiens’ fans, but they know their hockey. In a lost season, during a very boring game from the home side, they were no boo boys, the crowd was just happy to watch history being made and as the final seconds trickled down, they were chanting the hero of the night’s name. They didn’t watch a 2-0 loss last night; they watched a great goaltender get his 500th career win.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO