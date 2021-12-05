ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Walkinshaw Andretti United team win Bathurst 1000 race

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

BATHURST, Australia (AP) — Walkinshaw Andretti United team driver Chaz Mostert fought back from...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Jimmie Johnson News

Legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is set to represent the United States on an international scale in February. Earlier this month, it was announced that Johnson and Travis Pastrana would represent the United States at the international Race of Champions. Johnson won the event with Jeff Gordon in 2002. Now,...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR suspends three indefinitely

The off-season isn’t typically a time for NASCAR penalties. However, three members of the community have been hit with a suspension. View the NASCAR penalty report below. Johnny Roten has been suspended for a substance abuse violation. He was recently the crew chief No. 13 Motorsports Business Management car in the NASCAR Cup Series. Roten worked with drivers like David Starr and Timmy Hill.
The Independent

Formula One decider to be shown on Channel 4

The Formula One world championship showdown will be free to air as Channel 4 announced it will screen the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are locked on 369.5 points at the top of the drivers’ standings heading to Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina Circuit.Now their winner-takes-all battle will be shown live on Channel 4, as well as on Sky Sports – which hosts all F1 races through its subscription services, having reportedly paid over £1billion for a five-year deal back in 2019.It’s official! The big finale of the F1 season, the decider between Lewis &...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR, IndyCar driver hints ‘exciting’ announcement

NASCAR and IndyCar driver Santino Ferrucci told fans that he has some “exciting future plans” to announce and hinted at an Indy 500 return. After two seasons of full-time IndyCar competition with Dale Coyne Racing in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, two seasons that saw him finish in 13th place in the championship standings with top individual race finishes of fourth, Santino Ferrucci shifted gears in 2021.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Animals#Bathurst 1000#Ap#Erebus
Variety

Al Unser, Racing Legend, Dies at 82

Al Unser, the legendary race-car driver who was one of only four people to win the Indy 500 four times, has died of cancer. He was 82. His death was announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as well as his son, racer Al Unser Jr. “My heart is so saddened. My father passed away last night. He was a Great man and even a Greater Father. Rest In Peace Dad!” Unser Jr. said via Twitter on Friday. Unser hailed from a dynasty in the world of racing. His brothers Bobby and Jerry were also well known in the sport, along with their offspring,...
SPORTS
nsjonline.com

Richard Petty sells race team to GMS Racing

Richard Petty, the Level Cross native who followed in his father’s footsteps and became the most legendary stock car driver of all time, is getting out of the racing business. Petty, 84, sold his majority stake in Richard Petty Motorsports to Maury Gallagher and GMS Racing, the teams announced Wednesday,...
MOTORSPORTS
mrn.com

Earnhardt Jr. unveils Martinsville car

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports unveiled the No. 88 Hellmann‘s Fridge Hunters Chevrolet paint scheme Earnhardt will run in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 8. The winning wrap was revealed Tuesday during JR Motorsports’ Unilever production shoot via Earnhardt’s Instagram live. Earnhardt retired...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Robb Report

You Can Now Buy Your Own Model of Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 Race Car for a Cool $35,000

The 2021 Formula 1 season may be in its final week, but a new model can help distract you until the competition returns next spring. Amalgam Collection has just unveiled a new series of hand-built Formula 1 models led by a quarter-size recreation of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance car. The collection’s limited-edition flagship sports the same livery the seven-time champion’s racer was wearing when he passed Michael Schumacher to become the winningest driver in the competition’s history at the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix. The product of three years of development, the W11 was Mercedes-AMG’s attempt to overcome its long-term...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Andretti continuing to pursue LMDh program

Michael Andretti continues to work on landing a contract with an auto manufacturer that bring his team into IMSA’s new-for-2023 LMDh prototype class. Under the Andretti Green Racing banner, the team represented Acura from 2007-08 in the American Le Mans Series’ LMP2 class, and with its foray into the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s LMP3 class this year, Andretti is keen to keep going and eventually take the program to the top of IMSA.
MOTORSPORTS
rose-hulman.edu

Competition Team Experiences Have Hosahatti Racing to the Future

Nachi Hosahatti spent countless hours last spring leading the Rose Grand Prix Engineering team in putting together elements of its formula race car for the 2021 racing season. Now the Fall 2021 mechanical engineering graduate is helping the professional-level Arrow McLaren SP team prepare to be a top competitor for the upcoming NTT IndyCar Series season.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Motorsport.com

Racing Team Nederland joins IMSA for endurance rounds

RTN, which claimed the Pro/Am LMP2 crown in the 2021 WEC, will contest the four long-distance races that make up the Michelin-sponsored Endurance Cup with an Oreca 07-Gibson again run by the French TDS Racing squad. Team boss Frits van Eerd, whose Jumbo supermarket chain is a personal sponsor of...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Stewart-Haas Racing set for ‘major announcement’

The Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR Cup Series team are set to make a “major announcement” later this week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Friday, December 10, the Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR Cup Series team are reportedly set to make a “major announcement” at the Racing Capital of the World, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AFP

Hamilton faces final reckoning as history beckons and threatens

Motor racing history beckons and threatens for Lewis Hamilton at this weekend’s floodlit season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. On recent form, following his three resurgent victories, Hamilton has the momentum, but Verstappen won easily last year in Abu Dhabi and has enough vim to believe he can do it again albeit on a circuit where Hamilton has won five times since 2011.
MOTORSPORTS
Washington Post

Frank Williams, Formula One racing team founder with winning record, dies at 79

Frank Williams’s homegrown British Formula One racing team — Williams Racing — was one of the most successful in the history of the sport, winning seven world drivers’ championships for Britons Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill, Brazil’s Nelson Piquet, Frenchman Alain Prost, Finland’s Keke Rosberg and the Canadian Jacques Villeneuve.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Supercheap open to Lowndes Bathurst wildcard

The automotive parts and accessories retailer is backing a Triple Eight-run wildcard for veteran Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney at this year's Great Race. The wildcard concept was conceived as a response to Supercheap losing the naming rights backing of the Bathurst 1000 to retail rival Repco. Regardless of how...
MOTORSPORTS
blackbookmotorsport.com

Andretti expand Genesys partnership to Formula E

Formula E team Andretti have announced a new partnership with software firm Genesys. Andretti already works with Genesys under its IndyCar brand, where the software company sponsors James Hinchcliffe's car. As part of the deal, Genesys will receive branding on the cars of Andretti drivers Jake Dennis and Oliver Askew.
MOTORSPORTS
b975.com

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

(Reuters) – Team by team analysis of Sunday’s inaugural Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah (in current championship order):. MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 3) Hamilton started on pole initially and took the 103rd win of his career, third in a row and eighth of the season...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

$100,000 Bathurst incentive for Erebus

Major backer Shaw and Partners has pledged a pay day of up to $100,000 through its philanthropic arm, the Shaw and Partners Foundation, to Erebus' charity partner Feel the Magic. But Erebus will have to earn the money with its on-track performances. The Will Brown/Jack Perkins and Brodie Kostecki/David Russell...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Where to Find the Bathurst 1000 This Weekend

The United States has the Indianapolis 500. France has the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Australia has the Bathurst 1000. While Bathurst may not have the global fame of the 500 or Le Mans, it has long been Australia's most significant and beloved race. It is an unconventional one, though; 1000 kilometers (620 miles) of endurance touring car racing with the big, RWD, V-8-powered Australian Supercars series cars that do not quite seem to fit on the semi-permanent Mount Panorama circuit. Races are highlighted by the difficulties of the track itself, particularly navigating the tight sections up and down the mountain that gives the circuit its name. Every few years, those difficulties include actual kangaroos hopping across the track.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy