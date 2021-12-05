Walkinshaw Andretti United team win Bathurst 1000 race

Al Unser, the legendary race-car driver who was one of only four people to win the Indy 500 four times, has died of cancer. He was 82. His death was announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as well as his son, racer Al Unser Jr. “My heart is so saddened. My father passed away last night. He was a Great man and even a Greater Father. Rest In Peace Dad!” Unser Jr. said via Twitter on Friday. Unser hailed from a dynasty in the world of racing. His brothers Bobby and Jerry were also well known in the sport, along with their offspring,...

SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO