Shipwreck of civilization: Pope comforts migrants on Lesbos

Bosnia is lurching toward crisis, once again. Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, is threatening to withdraw the Serb-majority half of the country from statewide institutions. His goal is secession. It’s a dangerous moment for Bosnia. But it’s not the first, and unless the United States changes its own policy toward Bosnia, it won’t be the last. America helped create Bosnia, and is uniquely positioned to intervene. But secession is a symptom; the sickness is Bosnia. Creating Bosnia’s permanent crisis After World War II, Bosnia was a republic inside communist Yugoslavia, and the only one with no ethnic...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO