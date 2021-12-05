ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipwreck of civilization: Pope comforts migrants on Lesbos

By NICOLE WINFIELD, TRISHA THOMAS, DEREK GATOPOULOS - Associated Press
 6 days ago

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort...

Reuters

Pope's visit to Greece's Lesbos lays bare divisions over migrants

LESBOS, Greece, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lucia Marcano was attending mass last month in the Catholic church on Lesbos when around 50 asylum-seekers from the island's migrant camp turned up, having heard that Pope Francis was due to visit. "They came because they thought the pope would take them," said...
POLITICS
wkzo.com

Pope Francis visits migrant camp on Greek island of Lesbos

LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) – Pope Francis will travel to Lesbos on Sunday to meet asylum-seekers at a migrant camp there on his second visit to the Greek island that was at the forefront of Europe’s refugee crisis. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece during which he...
RELIGION
Newsbug.info

Pope Francis finds 'eyes full of fear' in migrants' sermon on Lesbos

ATHENS — Pope Francis flew to the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday where he shook hands, spoke with migrants and placed his hand on children's heads. As cardinals and politicians sat together with other migrants in a marquee, awaiting the pontiff's prayer session there, Francis took his time walking along the gravel path, greeting hundreds of people.
WORLD
Boston Globe

Pope, on Lesbos, laments that for migrants, ‘little has changed’

LESBOS, Greece — Pope Francis returned Sunday to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, the site of one of the definitive moments of his papacy, seeking to elevate the plight of migrants — what he called a “shipwreck of civilization” — to the top level of global concerns, along with the pandemic and climate change.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
