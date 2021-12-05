ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ole Opry country singer Stonewall Jackson dies at 89

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry musician Stonewall Jackson, who sang on the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years and had No. 1 hits with "Waterloo" and others, died Saturday after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was 89. The Opry, the longest-running radio show in history, announced Jackson's death in...

