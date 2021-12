PHILADELPHIA — The Lightning arrived in Philadelphia Sunday morning grateful to get out of Boston with two points after playing a game they were lucky to win. Games on back-to-back days are always tough, but the Lightning’s poor performance Saturday seemed to be a wake-up call. Even if they were weary from a short night of sleep, they came out of the gate energized for their 6 p.m. puck drop against the Flyers in South Philadelphia.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO