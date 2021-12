We are bumping the weekly Trending Penguins Players a day early this week, so let us get to it. It was not the best week for the Penguins as their five-game winning streak came to an end with a frustrating loss against Montreal where they probably deserved a better result, a game where they stole a point in Calgary, and then Wednesday’s weird game in Edmonton where the Penguins played okay overall but let Edmonton’s superstars get a little too much open space one too many times.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO