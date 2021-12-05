ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NO CONTROL Radio Replay 12/4/21

klbjfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are closing in on the end of the year and we are about to roll Holiday metal into the HD2 channel, but Saturday nights, still bringing the latest and greatest I can find!...

www.klbjfm.com

Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
TV SHOWS
klbjfm.com

Top 25 Metal Albums of 2021 – NO CONTROL Radio

Making any kind of list that judges albums is inevitably flawed. It is my perspective, I know there are records I missed, literally didn’t even get a chance to hear, and of course the subjectivity of it, what we are feeling at a particular time when we heard or experienced an album. So my list, though highly awesome and exhaustive of the best of the best, is by no means the end all, be all of metal that came out this year. Just know that I have scoured the depths of the metal spectrum, listened to some really, really bad stuff and found what I like the most from 2021, no bullsh*t explanations why this or that, just the list and some vids. I hope you enjoy and add your favorites in the comments!
MUSIC
klbjfm.com

Foo Fighters share sneak-peak of their horror/comedy film ‘Studio 666’

The Foo Fighters are sharing a sneak-peak of their forthcoming horror-comedy film, “Studio 666”, due in theaters on February 25, 2022. The film sees the band move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself dealing with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band. According to director BJ McDonnell, the film — which will include appearances from Jeff Garlin, Will Forte and Whitney Cummings — is a throwback to vintage rock pictures of the past. He explained: “‘Studio 666’ is a perfect combination of all things I love: rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school ‘band’ movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like The Beatles ‘Help!’, The Monkees ‘Head’, or ‘KISS Meets The Phantom Of The Park’. Take that ’60s / ’70s old-school band film fun, mix it with horror and ‘Studio 666’ is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”
MOVIES
Person
Dave Grohl
1029thebuzz.com

55 Years Ago Tonight!!! The Monkees Play Debut Concert In Hawaii

It was 55 years ago tonight (December 3rd, 1966), that the Monkees made their first live appearance. The group — Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith and Peter Tork — played a 40-minute set in Hawaii at the Honolulu International Center Arena. The “pre-fab four,” as they were affectionately called, were riding high with their hit sitcom, which had premiered the previous September on NBC, along with their recent Number One smash, “Last Train To Clarksville.”
HAWAII STATE
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Bruce Springsteen’s Explosive Launch to 2016 ‘River’ Tour

Nothing is confirmed at the moment, but it seems quite likely that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are planning to tour Europe next year. The rumor mill went into overdrive during Thanksgiving week that dates were about to be announced, and fans even spotted an advertisement at a German bus stop for a June 10, 2022 show at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. But this all happened right as news of the Omicron variant surfaced, which seems to have delayed the announcement. The band has been off the road for nearly five years, which is the group’s longest...
MUSIC
kiss951.com

MRL Replay | 12-7

LauRen extended her vacation. People have weird relationships with objects. Maney & Roy had an after work call yesterday. War of the Roses. Different MRL laughs.
TV & VIDEOS
#Black Widow#Sylosis#Song Titlealbum#Allegaeoninto#Die Exodusthe#Menbloodmoon#Bloodsingle#Buried
klbjfm.com

Nine Inch Nails, Lorde and Arctic Monkeys to headline ‘Primavera Sound Los Angeles’

After being canceled and rescheduled due to the pandemic, the European festival ‘Primavera Sound’ is finally debuting in Los Angeles next September — two years since the initial announcement that the festival would be hitting the U.S. Primavera is set to take place the weekend of September 16-18 at the L.A. State Historic State Park. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for next year’s festival.
MUSIC
wrir.org

End of the Century with Harper 12/4/21

Tune in to End of the Century on WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio this Saturday from 3-5 pm as I play some tunes from 1975-1999. Thanks for listening!. Morrissey, “There's a Place in Hell for Me and My Friends (2013 Remaster)”. from Kill Uncle (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Bros. - 2013.
RICHMOND, VA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC

