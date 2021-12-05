NO CONTROL Radio Replay 12/4/21

The Foo Fighters are sharing a sneak-peak of their forthcoming horror-comedy film, “Studio 666”, due in theaters on February 25, 2022. The film sees the band move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself dealing with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band. According to director BJ McDonnell, the film — which will include appearances from Jeff Garlin, Will Forte and Whitney Cummings — is a throwback to vintage rock pictures of the past. He explained: “‘Studio 666’ is a perfect combination of all things I love: rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school ‘band’ movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like The Beatles ‘Help!’, The Monkees ‘Head’, or ‘KISS Meets The Phantom Of The Park’. Take that ’60s / ’70s old-school band film fun, mix it with horror and ‘Studio 666’ is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO