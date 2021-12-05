ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Relevant Truck Accident Facts in 2021

By Mississippi Legal News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the population grows the demand for products and goods increases. The most common way that these items are transported around the country is by way of a commercial truck. Because of this, the United State’s commercial trucking industry has to meet these needs, and to do so it also must...

osceolaiowa.com

Accidents

No citations were issued after an accident 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1 of West Washington St. According to an Osceola Police report, Harvey Leo Soenksen, 83, of Maquoketa, driving a 2006 Pontiac, was backing up from a parking stall and accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake causing him to hit a fense.
OSCEOLA, IA
KXAN

Legal Questions About Blind Spot Truck Accidents In Austin With DC Law

Commercial tractor-trailers take up a great deal of space on our local roads, creating a heightened risk of serious injury. There are several areas around these trucks where operators simply cannot see other vehicles from their position in the cab despite multiple side mirrors. Rosie sat down with Dan Christensen...
AUSTIN, TX
L.A. Weekly

Tony Phelps Killed in Pickup Truck Accident on Interstate 90 [Ritzville, WA]

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. of November 21, on Interstate 90 near Milepost 221, just south of Ritzville. According to reports, Phelps driving west on a Ford pickup hauling a trailer that, for reasons still unknown, jackknifed, and caused the pickup to roll. Officers located Phelps ejected from the...
ACCIDENTS
madison

At least 53 killed in Mexico truck accident on migrant route

At least 53 migrants crammed into a truck traveling at high speed were killed Thursday in Mexico after the vehicle overturned in the southern state of Chiapas, a major transit point for those trying to reach the United States. 53 dead after truck smuggling migrants crashes in Mexico. Rescue workers...
ACCIDENTS
State
Mississippi State
erienewsnow.com

Semi Tried to Avoid Plow Truck Before Rollover Accident, State Police Say

A semi ended up on its side along Interstate 90 in Fairview Township following an accident Tuesday morning. It was reported near mile marker 17 just before 10:30 a.m. The driver - a 25-year-old man from Idaho - was traveling eastbound when he approached a PennDOT plow truck that was traveling at a slower speed while salting the road, according to State Police.
FAIRVIEW, PA
bobgermanylaw.com

Do Drivers with ADHD Cause More Accidents?

There is no law stating that a person who suffers from ADHD is prohibited from driving. The Neurodevelopmental disorder is very common and becoming increasingly more prevalent in the population. Often, a person is formally diagnosed with ADHD when they are a child and the symptoms of the disorder persist into adulthood.
MENTAL HEALTH
WLTX.com

Driver of postal truck killed in Fairfield County accident

WINNSBORO, S.C. — One person has died following an accident involving a pickup truck and postal vehicle in Winnsboro on Thursday. According to Winnsboro Public Safety Chief John Seibles, the crash happened around noon in the area of High Street and Parklane Drive. While many details regarding what caused the...
WINNSBORO, SC
bobgermanylaw.com

Damages That May be Included in a Defective Medical Device Claim

Damages That May be Included in a Defective Medical Device Claim. If you had an illness or injury that caused your doctor to prescribe you to use a medical device, you are likely to do so because you trust your doctor’s professional opinion. While the medical device you use should be promoting your health and wellness, there are times when a device is defective and it actually does not help a patient but causes further harm.
GERMANY
WEAU-TV 13

Highway 53 Southbound closed several hours due to crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Altoona Police Department, Highway 53 Southbound was closed for several hours Friday morning for a crash. Authorities responded to a crash where a vehicle had caught fire. The occupants were able to escape and fire was controlled. There were no injuries reported. The crash remains under investigation.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Accident with Injuries at Denmark Grocery on MS-6

As a result of the collision, at least one person was injured. The extent of the injuries is currently unknown. Medical personnel on the scene assessed and treated the victims. All lanes were closed while emergency crews were on the scene. Law enforcement is in charge of the accident investigation,...
OXFORD, MS
CBS New York

Temporary Electricity Finally Installed At Port Chester Restaurant 3 Months After Ida Damage

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Help finally arrived in Port Chester on Friday after CBS2’s story about businesses that were still without power three months after flooding from Ida. Crews from Con Edison were outside Telly’s Taverna restaurant working on temporary electricity. Businesses along North Main Street were caught in the red tape between Con Ed and the Department of Transportation over cutting up the street to make repairs. Telly’s owner told CBS2 that Con Ed agreed to arrange temporary power until the conflict is resolved.
PORT CHESTER, NY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
bobgermanylaw.com

Linwood, MS – Update: Kobie Wesley Dies in Car Crash on MS-15

Local reports revealed that 20-year-old Kobie Wesley of Philadelphia was headed northbound on the highway when she lost control of the vehicle. The car crashed into a tree, leaving Wesley with fatal injuries. She and her unborn child were killed in the accident. Two passengers, Haily Jefferson and Jerinell Jefferson,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: 7-Vehicle Snow Crash On I-35; No Injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says seven vehicles were involved in a snow related crash near Faribault Friday afternoon. State Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 near Faribault around 11:45 a.m. Two commercial vehicles and five other vehicles were involved in the incident. TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 southbound north of Faribault is closed. Seven-vehicle crash. Northbound lanes remain open. Expect travel delays southbound. Check https://t.co/xbK5MXsJli for road conditions. Slow down, watch for emergency responders on scene. #faribaultmn #mnwx #I35mn #mndot pic.twitter.com/qDLoXEsga8 — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) December 10, 2021 No injuries were reported.   More On WCCO.com: School Closings & Delays Minnesota Weather: Schools Cancelling Classes Ahead Of Winter Storm Warning Coronavirus In Minnesota: Second Student Dies Of School-Related Virus Infection This Year ‘I Personally Think He Shouldn’t Have Any Rental Properties’: Renter, Former Employee Speak Out Against Twin Cities Landlord 2 Teenagers Killed, 3 Injured In Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say
MINNESOTA STATE
bobgermanylaw.com

Can You Die from Road Rash Injuries?

When intense friction comes in contact with the skin, the abrasions that can result may be considered road rash. There are many ways that a person can have a road rash injury such as motorcycle accidents, car accidents, and sports injuries to name a few. Though, any activity has the potential to result in serious skin tears if an accident takes place.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
bobgermanylaw.com

Starkville, MS – Tyshon Spencer Dies in 18-Wheeler Crash on US-45

According to local sources, an 18-wheeler was traveling northbound on the highway at the time of the crash. The trucker rear-ended a Nissan Altima. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Tyshon Spencer, sustained fatal injuries in the accident. At this time, no additional information on the deadly accident has been provided.
STARKVILLE, MS

