ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Delivering blow after blow, the Michigan football team scored its biggest win in a generation Saturday afternoon. As the home crowd transitioned from anxious, to nervously energetic to euphoric, the Wolverines put together a win for the ages against arch-rival Ohio State. Michigan spent most of the game either building or protecting its lead, then saw star running back Hassan Haskins deliver the knockout punch in the fourth quarter — his fifth score of the game — to close out a 42-27 win that saw tens of thousands of fans storm the field after the game.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO