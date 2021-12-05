Kinsale Capital Group: Rapidly Growing Insurance Business

RLJ Lodging Trust is out of cash burn mode and delivered its first positive funds from operations since the start of the pandemic. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) delivered its first quarter with positive funds from operations since the start of the pandemic in 3Q 2021. The REIT has exited cash conservation mode and is getting back to growth, buying a hotel in Atlanta in July and one in Boston after quarter-end in October. As I stated a few times in 2020, RLJ was fortunate to have completed a series of non-core hotel divestments following its 2017 merger with FelCor Lodging Trust. This left RLJ with over $1.1 billion in cash on the balance sheet at the end of March 2020. The REIT would use over $500 million of this cash covering operating losses, paying down debt, and maintaining the dividend on its preferred shares (RLJ.PA) and token $0.01 dividend on the common.

