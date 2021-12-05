Kinsale Capital Group: Rapidly Growing Insurance Business

Enthusiast Gaming continued its strong pace of revenue growth during its last reported quarter. Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) is moonlighting as a value stock. In that, the company is currently realizing consecutive quarters of strong year-over-year revenue growth whilst its current market cap places it squarely in the value stock camp. These things happen. Indeed, this year has generally been terrible for growth stocks in the small-cap space, a downward trend that got accelerated over the last few weeks as these stocks tested new 52-week lows. This came on the back of monetary tapering and inflation fears as well as the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant. End of year tax-loss harvesting by retail investors, which I expect to play out over December, has also likely added to downside pressure.
