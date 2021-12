MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado mother and Army veteran has one less thing to worry about after she was gifted with a newly refurbished car on Tuesday!. Ashley Lawrence was with her kids at Caliber Collision in Monument when the vehicle was unveiled, her two children jumping for joy when the reveal came. The vehicle was provided by GEICO and refurbished by technicians at Caliber Collision, who volunteered their personal time to restore the vehicle as part of a national program to provide reliable transportation to individuals in need. The gift is part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

MONUMENT, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO