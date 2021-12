If you’ve got a pair of Apple’s AirPods or AirPods Pro headphones, you’ll likely find yourself considering a protective case. While the original white shell is an irresistibly sleek look, it’s also easy to drop and not particularly ding or scratch resistant. That’s why a case for your AirPods is a great idea and the YOUROUS Innovative AirPods Pro Case (available through Kickstarter) is here to deliver. Let’s take a look at this cool new gadget and see what it’s all about!

