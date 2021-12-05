Eclectic Christmas will return to the CCC

The annual Christmas concert, held virtually in 2020, set for Dec. 17-18 at the cultural center

Eclectic Christmas isn't just the name of a band, but also identifies a seasonal event on tap in Newberg.

Held last year via YouTube, Eclectic Christmas will return for a seventh year at the Chehalem Cultural Center for performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18. A live stream of the Dec. 18 event will be available as well here. Last year's performance can be viewed here.

"Past performances have been well attended in Portland, Sherwood and Newberg," Nate Macy said in an email interview. "Pre-pandemic our Chehalem Cultural Center show has averaged 300 people per night."

Macy co-founded and directs the event along with Aaron Pruitt. "We arrange and lead the band as well as take care of administrative details, publicity and so forth," Macy said.

The band's goal in performing the concerts is straightforward.

"We really hope to bring a sense of community, hope and joy in the midst of the holiday season," Macy said. "Our tunes are not only eclectic in style, but also range from comedic to introspective to social commentary."

The hope is that staging a performance amid the turmoil and angst of a worldwide pandemic will bring some measure of relief to attendees.

"We don't have any sense that we are returning anything to normal, as much as we would like to," Macy said. "We recognize that we're unfortunately still in the middle of a pandemic, but we hope we can bring some light and joy in a hard time, and that we can remind folks that we're in this together."

The band includes Nolan Staples, Melissa Thomas, Nathaniel Ankeny, Frank Verhoorn, Aaron Pruitt and Nate Macy.

The event is held in the grand ballroom at the CCC, 415 E. Sheridan St. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youths 18 and younger for the roughly 90-minute show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at here. A link for the Dec. 18 show, which includes the ability to submit donations, is available online.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.