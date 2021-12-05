ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim identified in deadly Sunday morning crash along Conley Road

By Meghan Drakas
 6 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

UPDATE: According to Columbia Police, 26-year-old Cameron Acton of Columbia died in a crash along North Highway 63 Southbound near the Southbound connector ramp on Sunday morning.

Police say Acton traveling southbound when the car went off the road and down an embankment. The car then overturned and came to a stop.

Acton was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

Original Story: The Columbia Fire Department confirmed to ABC 17 News that one person is dead after an early morning crash along the 200 block of Conley Rd.

News crews were on scene just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Boone County Joint Communications sent out a tweet about the crash just after 1:30 Sunday morning.

The Columbia Police Department was also on scene investigating the crash. Officers could be seen searching the nearby shoulder on Highway 63 with flashlights.

CFD told ABC 17 News the crash involved a single car.

The Department would not release further details as the next of kin has yet to be notified.

This is a developing story. Tune into ABC 17 News This Morning for the latest details.

IN THIS ARTICLE
