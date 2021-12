FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas pulled away from Missouri in the second half to take a 34-17 victory and secure the Battle Line Trophy. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and wide receiver Treylon Burks stepped up for the Hogs on offense Friday afternoon. Burks caught seven passes for 129 yards and a 52-yard touchdown. It’s the sixth time this season that Burks has gone over the 100-yard mark receiving which is a school record. Burks is now over the 1,000-yard mark in receptions this season and Sam Pittman took notice.

