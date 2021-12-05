ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

15-year-old boy shot after argument in Loop

By Mohammad Samra
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night after an argument in the Loop. About 11:20 p.m., the teen was walking in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue when he bumped into a male...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Sun-Times

Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park

A man was killed in a shooting Friday morning in West Garfield Park. Patrick Green, 36, was found about 10:50 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street with a gunshot wound to his head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Green was...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

String of armed robberies reported on North Side

A string of armed robberies were reported Friday night into early Saturday morning on the North Side. About 11:45 p.m., a group of five men and three women between the ages of 25 and 30 were walking outside in the 800 block of West Barry Avenue when a dark-colored sedan with four people inside pulled alongside them, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Loop#Cta
Chicago Sun-Times

Jussie Smollett jurors reach verdict

Cook County jurors Thursday announced that they have reached a verdict in Jussie Smollett’s trial after more than nine hours of deliberation. Judge James Linn said he would give a half hour notice for the parties to return to the courtroom at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse before calling the jury back in to read its decision.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy