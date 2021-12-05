ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last living member of WWII Easy Company, Edward Shames, dies age 99

The last surviving officer of the famous “Easy Company,” the World War II company portrayed in “Band of Brothers,” has died at 99. Edward Shames took part in some of the most significant moments of the war, including jumping into Normandy on D-Day.Dec. 5, 2021.
Edward Shames, WWII Veteran and “Band of Brothers” Inspiration, Dead at 99

Over half a century after they first fought in World War II, the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division — also known as Easy Company — has been immortalized as one of the most notable fighting units in military history. The camaraderie among its surviving members, decades after their time at war, drew the attention of writer Stephen Ambrose, who wrote about the regiment in his acclaimed book Band of Brothers — itself adapted as an HBO miniseries 20 years ago.
What was Edward Shames’ age in Band Of Brothers and who played him?

Army Col Edward Shames, the last remaining member of E Company, 506th Infantry Regiment, aka Band Of Brothers, has died six months before his 100th birthday – what was his age while serving in the military, and who played him in the series?. What was Edward Shames’ age in Band...
Edward Shames, last 'Band of Brothers' officer, dies at 99

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Edward Shames, a World War II veteran who was the last surviving officer of “Easy Company,” which inspired the HBO miniseries and book “Band of Brothers,” has died. He was 99. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Edward Shames, last ‘Band of Brothers’ officer, dies at 99

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A World War II veteran who was the last surviving officer of “Easy Company,” which inspired the HBO miniseries and book “Band of Brothers,” has died. Edward Shames was 99. An obituary posted by a funeral home said Shames, of Norfolk, Virginia, died peacefully at his home on Friday. Shames was involved in some of the most important battles of World War II. He made his first combat jump into Normandy on D-Day as part of Operation Overlord. He also fought with Easy Company in Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge. Shames was the first member of the 101st to enter Dachau concentration camp, just days after its liberation.
