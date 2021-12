Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. drilled a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer from just inside of half court on Thursday night to lift the Scarlet Knights to a thrilling 70-68 upset over No. 1 Purdue. Harper scored a game-high 30 points to give the program its first-ever win against a No. 1 ranked team. The Boilermakers lost for the first time this season after leading by 10 with 8:34 remaining and by eight with 4:38 left before a furious late rally from the Scarlet Knights.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO