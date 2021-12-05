ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

How to watch Washington vs. UCLA: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Huskies haven't won a game against the #5 UCLA Bruins since Feb. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Washington and the Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. UCLA will be strutting in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Spencer Rattler announces decision about college football future

Spencer Rattler was a Heisman Trophy favorite to start the season, but he was ultimately benched in favor of Caleb Williams. On Monday, Rattler announced on social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal and move on from Oklahoma. Rattler missed 3 games this season, but overall collected...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Postgame Video Of Alabama Cheerleader Is Going Viral

A postgame video of an Alabama football cheerleader went viral on social media following the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. However, the people in the video were incorrectly identified. Initially, fans speculated that the man in the video was Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. However,...
ALABAMA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juan Dixon News

A former Maryland superstar is reportedly being considered for the Terrapins’ head basketball coaching job. Juan Dixon, the all-time leading scorer in Maryland basketball history, has “gathered some support” for the head coach opening, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. While Dixon is one of the most...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Steelers' Chase Claypool celebrates with game on the line, costs Pittsburgh on final drive in loss vs. Vikings

JuJu Smith-Schuster has drawn plenty of criticism over the years for his playful on-field antics, but with the veteran wide receiver sidelined for the Steelers' Thursday night clash with the Vikings, another Pittsburgh pass-catcher filled the void. Second-year target Chase Claypool, fresh off some ribbing from coach Mike Tomlin for requesting more music at Steelers practice, got benched early in Week 14's loss to Minnesota for thrusting a pointed finger into the facemask of Vikings corner Bashaud Breeland. Then, in the final minute of action, with the Steelers threatening to erase a 29-point deficit, Claypool struck again, this time lackadaisically celebrating a first-down catch with the clock running and Pittsburgh out of timeouts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Tyger Campbell
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma Sooners coordinator makes surprise decision

Multiple assistant coaches have left the Oklahoma staff after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans. But it appears that new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was able to keep a valuable part of the Sooners’ staff in Norman. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma run game coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh is expected to remain on Venables’ staff instead of leaving for Riley and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#Colorado Buffaloes#Seattle#Ncaab#Alaska Airlines Arena#Pac 12 Networks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia stays in top three, Baylor at No. 6 in latest college football rankings

After a dominant regular season that saw it take a firm hold on the top spot in the rankings, Georgia is down to No. 3 in the new Coaches Poll following its 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide, conversely, took the No. 1 spot in the poll. Aside from Alabama, Baylor was among the biggest risers in this week's Coaches Poll, as the Bears wound up at No. 6 following their win in the Big 12 Championship Game.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy