How to watch Washington vs. UCLA: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

JuJu Smith-Schuster has drawn plenty of criticism over the years for his playful on-field antics, but with the veteran wide receiver sidelined for the Steelers' Thursday night clash with the Vikings, another Pittsburgh pass-catcher filled the void. Second-year target Chase Claypool, fresh off some ribbing from coach Mike Tomlin for requesting more music at Steelers practice, got benched early in Week 14's loss to Minnesota for thrusting a pointed finger into the facemask of Vikings corner Bashaud Breeland. Then, in the final minute of action, with the Steelers threatening to erase a 29-point deficit, Claypool struck again, this time lackadaisically celebrating a first-down catch with the clock running and Pittsburgh out of timeouts.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO