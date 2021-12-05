Chargers cruise to host Edison Invite title

MILAN — Host Edison cruised to first place at its annual Invitational on Saturday.

The Chargers scored 281.5 points, which was 37.5 points better than runners-up Medina Buckeye (244).

Massillon Jackson was third (177.5), while Monroeville (141) was fourth in the 13-team field.

Edison finished with five individual champions in Max Hermes (113 pounds), Marcus Medina (132), Logan Lloyd (175), Jacob Thompson (215) and Jackson Berardi (285).

Hermes, who won a state championship in Division III last season, won four matches, all by pin, en route to winning his weight class. He pinned in times of 1:10, 58 seconds, 1:13 and 3:12 — the last over Vann Riordan for first place.

Medina opened with two pins (47 seconds, 1:44), then beat Willard’s Connor Robbins by an 18-3 technical fall. In the semis, he pinned Medina’s Bryce Russell in 2:49, then posted a 7-2 decision over Buckeye’s Logan Cravatas in the finals.

Lloyd also had four straight pins at 175 in 1:17, 1:08, 1:06 and 1:31. He capped off his title with another pin, this time in 5:13, over Massillon Jackosn’s Griffin McKinney.

Thompson opened with three straight pins in 1:28, 1:58 and 2:29 at 215. In the semifinals, he scored a 9-2 win over Benjamin Holzopfel. In the finals, Thompson scored a 9-4 decision over Buckeye’s Joe Maitland.

At 285, Berardi made quick work in his bracket. He won by pin in 43 seconds, 22 seconds, followed by a 19-3 technical fall over Monroeville’s Peyton Barnhart —then a pin in three minutes over Massillon Jackson’s Colton Arnold. Facing Margaretta’s Seth Stanley in the finals, Berardi again won by pin in 3:16.

Finishing second for Edison was Abe Hermes (106), Duke Hermes (150), Remington Bauer (165) and Clint Finnen (190). Ricky Miller (113) was third at 113 and Walker Cisco (157) was fourth.

Aaron Febbo (106) and Tony Pendergrass (215) placed fifth and Cory Preston (157) took sixth for the Chargers.

For Monroeville, Ashton Homan won the 138-pound weight class. He won with pins in 2:19, 3:20, 2:46 and 1:16 to reach the finals, where he won a narrow 4-2 decision over Clyde’s Lance Overmyer.

Landen Roeder (144) and Brencyn Evans (157) placed second for the Eagles, while Hunter Vogus (14) was third. Cameron Blasetzky (113) was fourth, and Benjamin Seitz (150) and Peyton Barnhart (285) each placed fifth.

The trio of Braden Barman (106), Brody Mcgee (120) and Duncan Steward (175) placed sixth for Monroeville.

Willard’s Shadrick Slone won the 165-pound weight class. He also didn’t need much mat time, scoring pins in 45 seconds, 37 seconds, six seconds and 1:46 to reach the finals, where he scored a 9-1 major decision over Edison’s Bauer.

Robbins was fifth for Willard at 132 and Caden Barnett was sixth at 138.

Western Reserve had a pair of placers in Preston Ehrnserberger (215) and Dominic Reuting (126), who placed fourth and sixth, respectively.

Markell Mitchell was third for New London at 126.

Plymouth wins Hillsdale Invite

JEROMESVILLE — Plymouth claimed first place behind four individual champions Nick Roberts (113), Shae Sparks (150), Jacob Robinson (157) and Colton Sparks (175).

Cameron Wagers at 106 and Andrew Miller at 126 both placed second for the Big Red, while Hunter McClure (165) and Noah Robinson (285) each placed third.

Also placing for Plymouth was Cayle Pope (132) and Gabe Cox (190), who were both fifth, and Xavier Conley (190) and Jaxson Kennison (185), who each placed sixth.

Plymouth scored 248 points to win the 10-team field, finishing ahead of Canton South (217) and Mapleton (189.5).

I was extremely happy with our performance as a team,” Plymouth head coach Jeremiah Balkin said. “This year we have three freshman in the lineup, a new wrestler as a junior, and a few sophomores with minimal starting experience. The team is close and cheer for each other.

“They feed off their work ethic and I feel this helps with performance on the mat,” he added. “It is the first tournament of the year and we have things to work on, but the coaches feel we have a special group in the room this year.”

At the Mansfield Madison Invite, South Central’s Diton Farnsworth was first at 113 (4-0, four pins) and Brandon Smith was fourth (175).