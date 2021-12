BYU is set to take on USC this weekend in their regular season finale. What's at stake? A 10-win season, a perfect record against the PAC-12 this year, and an outside shot at a New Year's Six bowl game. This is a major game for the Cougars. We caught up with our friend Ryan Abraham to get an insider's view of what is going on with USC and what to expect when the game kicks off at the Coliseum on Saturday night.

