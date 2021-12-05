ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walkinshaw Andretti United team win Bathurst 1000 race

AP
 6 days ago

BATHURST, Australia (AP) — Walkinshaw Andretti United team driver Chaz Mostert fought back from a wheel puncture and encounters with native wild animals to win an incident-strewn Bathurst 1000 touring car race on Sunday. Mostert finished the 161-lap race in the regional town of Bathurst,...

racing.ap.org

gmauthority.com

Mostert, Holdsworth Win 2021 Bathurst 1000 For Holden: Video

Holden drivers Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth overcame an early setback to win the 2021 Bathurst 1000 in what will be the storied brand’s second last year racing in the Supercars series. The Walkinshaw Andretti United pairing started the race from pole position after Mostert turned in a blistering qualifying...
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

Zak Brown Offers Historic Monza Drive To Chaz Mostert For Winning At Bathurst

Zak Brown is best known these days for being the head of McLaren Racing, but he’s got his fingers in a lot of different motorsport pies. Brown also co-owns United Autosport, which is currently partnered with two other iconic international names Walkinshaw Racing and Andretti Autosport to form the Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars team down under. That team employs one Chaz Mostert, who partnered with Lee Holdsworth to take the Bathurst 1000 victory from pole this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula One decider to be shown on Channel 4

The Formula One world championship showdown will be free to air as Channel 4 announced it will screen the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are locked on 369.5 points at the top of the drivers’ standings heading to Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina Circuit.Now their winner-takes-all battle will be shown live on Channel 4, as well as on Sky Sports – which hosts all F1 races through its subscription services, having reportedly paid over £1billion for a five-year deal back in 2019.It’s official! The big finale of the F1 season, the decider between Lewis &...
MOTORSPORTS
rose-hulman.edu

Competition Team Experiences Have Hosahatti Racing to the Future

Nachi Hosahatti spent countless hours last spring leading the Rose Grand Prix Engineering team in putting together elements of its formula race car for the 2021 racing season. Now the Fall 2021 mechanical engineering graduate is helping the professional-level Arrow McLaren SP team prepare to be a top competitor for the upcoming NTT IndyCar Series season.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
racer.com

Retiring Gordon leaving Penske's No.12 Cup car in good hands

As Todd Gordon bids farewell to Team Penske and NASCAR, he does so knowing the No. 12 team is in good hands and has plenty left to accomplish. “This group, they’re great. They’re phenomenal,” Gordon told RACER through The Racing Writer’s Podcast. “I’m really proud of getting this group together and just watching them be as successful as they can be, and be the people they are. They’re all great, and they mesh really well.”
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Officials to monitor Bathurst water logging

Record rainfall has hit the Bathurst area this month, with 245mm of rain over 17 wet days well over the 70mm and eight-wet day average for November. As a result water logging has been an issue in recent weeks, the soaked ground slowing drainage for even lighter falls. The issued...
MOTORSPORTS
Washington Post

Frank Williams, Formula One racing team founder with winning record, dies at 79

Frank Williams’s homegrown British Formula One racing team — Williams Racing — was one of the most successful in the history of the sport, winning seven world drivers’ championships for Britons Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill, Brazil’s Nelson Piquet, Frenchman Alain Prost, Finland’s Keke Rosberg and the Canadian Jacques Villeneuve.
MOTORSPORTS
kfgo.com

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

(Reuters) – Team by team analysis of Sunday’s inaugural Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah (in current championship order):. MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 3) Hamilton started on pole initially and took the 103rd win of his career, third in a row and eighth of the season...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Jimmie Johnson News

Legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is set to represent the United States on an international scale in February. Earlier this month, it was announced that Johnson and Travis Pastrana would represent the United States at the international Race of Champions. Johnson won the event with Jeff Gordon in 2002. Now,...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR just banned a group for the most disgusting reason

NASCAR will no longer allow a band to perform at its venues due to a strange incident that took place at Daytona International Speedway last week. Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to host the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, the 64th annual running of the “Great American Race”, in February.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Motorsport.com

S5000 power cut for Bathurst debut

The V8-powered open-wheelers have had their Ford motors turned down for the second leg of the Tasman Cup, dropping the output from around 560 horsepower to 470 horsepower. According to a statement from the series the move is in response to requirements set by Motorsport Australia stipulating a power-to-weight ratio of two kilograms per horsepower for an FIA Grade 3 circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bathurst TCR: Cox wins wild Race 2

The race got off to an action-packed start, a slow getaway from front-row starter Luke King creating a traffic jam into Turn 1. The Melbourne Performance Centre Audi driver did his best to hold his ground as he was swarmed by others cars, but his defensive efforts ultimately left him facing the wrong way.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Racing Team Nederland joins IMSA for endurance rounds

RTN, which claimed the Pro/Am LMP2 crown in the 2021 WEC, will contest the four long-distance races that make up the Michelin-sponsored Endurance Cup with an Oreca 07-Gibson again run by the French TDS Racing squad. Team boss Frits van Eerd, whose Jumbo supermarket chain is a personal sponsor of...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Post-Bathurst border relief for Supercars teams

Queensland-based team, supplier and series personnel were facing a two-week quarantine to get home from last weekend's Bathurst 1000 due to the border with New South Wales still being closed. But that now won't be necessary thanks to an expedited re-opening plan announced today by Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Full...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bathurst TCR: Cox wins finale, heartbreak for Moffat

Aaron Cameron (Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot) made a fast start to the 16-lapper from pole, charging into a comfortable lead on the first lap. However Cameron's advantage was short-lived, Moffat (GRM Renault) diving under Cox (GRM Alfa) at the Chase on Lap 1 before setting after the leader. On Lap...
MOTORSPORTS
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Tony Stewart weds Leah Pruett in Mexico

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart got married on Sunday. He wed NHRA Top Fuel Dragster Pilot Leah Pruett in Los Cabos in Mexico. The happy couple is the second drag racing couple to get married this past weekend. Vincent Nobile wed Taylor Iacono on Friday in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Stewart...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Where to Find the Bathurst 1000 This Weekend

The United States has the Indianapolis 500. France has the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Australia has the Bathurst 1000. While Bathurst may not have the global fame of the 500 or Le Mans, it has long been Australia's most significant and beloved race. It is an unconventional one, though; 1000 kilometers (620 miles) of endurance touring car racing with the big, RWD, V-8-powered Australian Supercars series cars that do not quite seem to fit on the semi-permanent Mount Panorama circuit. Races are highlighted by the difficulties of the track itself, particularly navigating the tight sections up and down the mountain that gives the circuit its name. Every few years, those difficulties include actual kangaroos hopping across the track.
MOTORSPORTS

