Moon Juice’s Amanda Chantal Bacon on Holistic Beauty’s Rise

By Jennifer Weil
 6 days ago
“We are really at this point in time when people aren’t feeling great and recognizing where they’d like to feel better,” said Amanda Chantal Bacon, founder of Moon Juice, the Los Angeles-based skin care and wellness brand. “People are starting to go after beauty in a more holistic way. By holistic, I mean thinking about all the parts and how they correlate.”

The raised awareness is partly due to the stress from the pandemic, environmental toxins and information overload. “So as a species, we’re under great pressure,” said Chantal Bacon.

She noted the focus on wellness has seen a general, sustained lift.

Meanwhile, there has been no strategic shift at Moon Juice during the health crisis. “It’s like we were created for this moment,” said Chantal Bacon. “The heart of the brand, the messaging has always been around intelligent self-care.”

It all started when she used stress management to put an autoimmune condition into remission. Looking ahead, the entrepreneur is excited to expand the conversation she’s been having with Moon Juice consumers with a wider group of people — both in the U.S. and abroad.

The brand is new to Canada and sells its skin care in Australia, where it will sell ingestibles soon, too. “We are moving into the Middle East and will be in the U.K. soon,” said Chantal Bacon. “I’m really interested in having the conversation in more of Asia.”

In terms of products and categories, Chantal Bacon also sees much room for growth. “I think brain health is incredibly important,” she said. “It’s something that I don’t think anyone has spoken directly to females [about] yet. There’s big brain- and bio-hacking societies, and those are typically very masculine spaces.”

Along with Chantal Bacon’s commitments to quality, innovation and sourcing, she’s focused on education, tilting toward deeper masterclass-type seminars, for instance. “This is where I’d really like to be spending the next few years,” she said.

Chantal Bacon has always followed the beat of her own drummer. “Moon Juice as a brand has really worked backward,” she said, referring to the fact that at the outset, its products couldn’t be sold outside of the brand’s store and had a shelf life of 24 hours.

The brand has gradually moved into the mainstream, with a broader distribution for its wellness and skin care products, which are sold in Sephora. “It has actually worked in our favor,” she said, of the passion-led approach, which started with a quirky product like Sex Dust.

Fifty percent of Moon Juice’s clients have a subscription to the brand, and that allows her to watch their product-related journey and how they build a routine that’s inside-out or outside-in.

Chantal Bacon has noted a lot more curiosity around self-care these days. “There’s this understanding, especially with women, that self-care leads to greater acts outside of yourself,” she said. “Everybody gets the concept of: You put the oxygen mask on first before you can help anyone [else]. I’m seeing much more of this practical embrace.”

Understanding one’s own holistic biological system naturally expands to caring for the environment. “The wellness space needs to be playing there,” said Chantal Bacon. “If you’re taking care of your body, you should be thinking about your environment very much in the same way. Wellness is a pretty potent place.”

