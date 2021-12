Governor Kate Brown has announced that she is calling the Legislature to convene a special session on December 13, 2021. The issue is housing, rent payments, and evictions. Money was made available from the federal government to help tenants affected by COVID to pay past-due rent. But processing those payments to landlords has come too slowly. Simply put, I don’t believe people with applications pending should be evicted because the state has let them down. And I don’t believe landlords should go indefinitely without getting paid. If a special session is needed to fix this, I’ll be there.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO