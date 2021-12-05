ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Memphis takes on Miami, looks for 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies (13-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (14-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Miami aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Heat have gone 6-3 in home games. Miami is third in the Eastern Conference with 24.4 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.6.

The Grizzlies are 5-5 on the road. Memphis averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Ja Morant is scoring 24.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 104.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 48.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Kyle Anderson: out (back), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

