Red Notice topples Bird Box to become Netflix’s most watched movie of all time

Surprise, surprise. The critics didn’t like Red Notice. The movie was heavily criticized for being childish and shallow — in other words, being exactly what it’s supposed to be. The action-comedy film was widely panned, but it did provide some fun and thrill for those who aren’t exactly expecting it to be the next Citizen Kane. For anyone who likes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Moana), Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy), or Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), the movie is a treat. It’s a brainless caper movie that doesn’t promise anything. It’s all fun and games, with the movie trying to hit every checkbox in a typical comedy heist film. The Australian‘s Stephen Romei goes against the grain by writing: “I watched this 117-minute movie on a rainy afternoon and it was just about perfect for the time and place. The final scene suggests a sequel. I hope it happens.” Red Notice has been popular with audiences. Deadline reports that the movie is currently the second-most-watched Netflix movie of all time, with a current watch time of 229 million hours all over the world. It only trails Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box, at 282 million hours, but Deadline reports that Red Notice hopes to surpass Bird Box soon. Red Notice was even able to defeat Disney+’s Shang-Chi in streaming time, according to another report by Deadline.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO