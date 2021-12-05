ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Red Notice topples Bird Box to become Netflix’s most watched movie of all time

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be the most expensive Netflix movie of all time, but it seems that investment has paid off as star Dwayne Johnson has taken to social media to announce that the action comedy Red Notice has become the streaming service’s most watched film of all time. As reported...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Sanford Herald

Dwayne Johnson thanks fans after Red Notice becomes biggest movie in Netflix history

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has thanked fans after 'Red Notice' became the biggest movie in Netflix history. The action-comedy sees Dwayne star alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, and after it was revealed that the flick has broken records, including being the top film on the streaming service in 93 countries and being watched for a whopping 277.9 million hours, the former wrestler-turned-actor is celebrating.
MOVIES
Complex

The Rock Says ‘Red Notice’ Is Officially Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson knows just how much the streaming world is loving Red Notice. His latest film, also starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, is the No. 1 Netflix film in 93 countries—including the U.S.—and viewers have logged 129 million hours watching it on the week of Nov. 15, according to data from Netflix and cited by Polygon. Viewers have since given the film a whopping 277.9 million.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Red Notice’ Is Officially Netflix’s Most Popular Film Ever

The Rock has taken his place atop Netflix’s mountain of content, as “Red Notice” is now officially the most popular original film in the streamer’s history. The streamer announced on Tuesday that the original heist action comedy from Seven Bucks Productions was the. No. 1 film for the third week...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Dwayne Johnson
maroonweekly.com

Movie Review: “Red Notice”

One of Netflix’s biggest movie releases to date, “Red Notice,” directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, brings together a completely star-studded cast for an action-packed adventure across the globe for the world’s rarest artifacts. The film introduces FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) as he looks to help protect one of...
MOVIES
Polygon

Red Notice is Netflix’s biggest movie of all time, says The Rock, rivaling Avengers: Endgame’s opening viewership

According to data provided by Netflix, Red Notice fever is sweeping the globe. The number one movie in 93 countries, from Bahrain to Bangladesh, Israel to Indonesia, Poland to Peru, Spain to Sweden, the United States to Uruguay, Venezuela to Vietnam, and many more, viewers poured in 129,100,000 hours into watching stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot during the week of Nov. 15 alone.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Heist Movie Just Dethroned ‘Bird Box’ as Netflix’s Most Popular Film Ever

If you haven’t already watched Red Notice on Netflix, then it’s about time you hopped on the bandwagon. Although the movie originally premiered last month, it recently broke the record as the streaming service’s most popular film. (FYI: The study was calculated based on hours watched within the movie’s first 28 days on Netflix.)
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch After You’re Done With “Red Notice”

Surprise, surprise. The critics didn’t like Red Notice. The movie was heavily criticized for being childish and shallow — in other words, being exactly what it’s supposed to be. The action-comedy film was widely panned, but it did provide some fun and thrill for those who aren’t exactly expecting it to be the next Citizen Kane. For anyone who likes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Moana), Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy), or Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), the movie is a treat. It’s a brainless caper movie that doesn’t promise anything. It’s all fun and games, with the movie trying to hit every checkbox in a typical comedy heist film. The Australian‘s Stephen Romei goes against the grain by writing: “I watched this 117-minute movie on a rainy afternoon and it was just about perfect for the time and place. The final scene suggests a sequel. I hope it happens.” Red Notice has been popular with audiences. Deadline reports that the movie is currently the second-most-watched Netflix movie of all time, with a current watch time of 229 million hours all over the world. It only trails Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box, at 282 million hours, but Deadline reports that Red Notice hopes to surpass Bird Box soon. Red Notice was even able to defeat Disney+’s Shang-Chi in streaming time, according to another report by Deadline.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Box#Red Notice#Fbi#Cnn#Interpol
flickeringmyth.com

Mega Man live-action movie heading to Netflix

It’s been a while since there was any update, but it seems the live-action movie adaptation of Capcom’s video game franchise Mega Man from writing and directing duo Henry Joost and Ariel ‘Rel’ Schulman (Paranormal Activity 3) is heading to Netflix. The news came from an update from Joost and...
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Insane Death-Filled Horror Movie Is One of Netflix's Most-Watched This Week

Sometimes Netflix's algorithm is inexplicable, and a recent addition to their Top 10 chart is a prime example. Netflix users have evidently been in the mood for horror lately, and the 2011 movie Final Destination 5 is currently sitting at no. 5 on the movie charts this week. Could this renewed interest in the dormant franchise further the development in a sixth installment?
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Raised By Wolves season 2 trailer released by HBO Max

HBO Max has released a trailer for the second season of the Ridley Scott-produced sci-fi drama Raised By Wolves ahead of its premiere this February; watch it here…. In season two of RAISED BY WOLVES, Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Kristen Bell is The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window in new Netflix teaser

With a brand new title that makes it seem like a Wayans brothers parody, Netflix have released the teaser for Kristen Bell’s dark comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, which finds the former Good Place star playing a wine drinking loner who might have witnessed the murder of her new neighbour; check it out here…
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
flickeringmyth.com

Hot Toys’ Spider-Man: No Way Home Movie Promo Edition collectible figure revealed

Sideshow has released promotional images for Hot Toys’ Movie Promo Edition Spider-Man figure which is based on the appearance of Tom Holland’s Webslinger in the upcoming MCU blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Marvel collectible is Hot Toys’ Movie Promo Edition Spider-Man, priced at $345; take a look here…. The...
MOVIES
The Independent

Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in first footage of upcoming Netflix film

The first footage has been released for Don’t Look Up, an upcoming Netflix film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and many more.Netflix unveiled the brief excerpt on Tuesday as part of a preview of all its planned movie releases for 2021. The streaming platform has a massive release schedule for the year ahead, with at least one new film coming out every week.Among those releases is Don’t Look Up, a political satire disaster film written and directed by Adam McKay. The film, according to Netflix, “tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Disney shares first look at Strange World animated movie

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a piece of first-look concept art from its upcoming animated feature film Strange World from director Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon). Strange World is described as an action-adventure that “journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Destin Daniel Cretton returning for Shang-Chi 2 and Disney+ Marvel series

Fans of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings knew more films were coming, and now it’s confirmed that the filmmaker behind the 2021 box office hit will return as well. Destin Daniel Cretton will write and direct Shang Chi 2 as part of an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney and Marvel Studios. Deadline broke the story today and noted that the filmmaker is already in development with Marvel Studios on a new MCU series for Disney+ and has also signed a deal with Hulu’s Onyx Collective.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Dave Bautista to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin

After working with big-name directors like Denis Villeneuve and Rian Johnson, Deadline is reporting that Dave Bautista has found his next A-list director to work with as the actor is in negotiations to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new secret project Knock at the Cabin. Shyamalan will write, direct and...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

MacGruber is back in red band trailer for Peacock revival

With a little over a week to go until MacGruber premieres on Peacock, a red band trailer, poster and images have been released for the action comedy series which sees America’s ultimate hero (Will Forte) reassembling his old teammates Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) to take down a villain from his past, after spending over a decade in prison; check them out here…
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy