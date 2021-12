With crypto trends changing every day, U.Today helps you keep an eye on the latest updates in the industry. Here are the top four news stories over the past day. Yesterday, Bitstamp, the largest European exchange by trading volume, added Shiba Inu to its list of supported coins. While deposits and withdrawals have been open since the announcement, SHIB trading started today, Dec. 9, at 8:00 a.m. UTC. Apart from Shiba Inu, Perpetual Protocol (PERP), dYdX (DYDX) and Gala (GALA) have also been added to Bitstamp. As reported by U.Today, Bitstamp also listed Cardano (ADA) in late November.

