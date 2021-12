After a five-game Eastern road trip, the Vancouver Canucks return home to begin a six-game homestand. First up is the Pittsburgh Penguins. These two teams last met on November 24 in Pittsburgh where the Penguins beat the Canucks 4-1. Pittsburgh is on a five-game road trip and they last played on Wednesday in Edmonton where they lost 5-2 to the Oilers. Vancouver is the third stop on the trip for the Penguins before they head to Seattle on Monday and Washington D.C. on Friday.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO