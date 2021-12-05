ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Inside California Politics: Port of Long Beach director talks cargo ship, container backlog

By Inside California Politics
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJxiw_0dEWHx7m00

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero about the volume at the San Pedro Bay ports complex and why the backlog of cargo ships and containers should come as no surprise.

“It is the new normal,” Cordero said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

California eyes tough standards for trucks, leaf blowers, lawn equipment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Along with speeding tickets, truck drivers in California could soon have to worry about pollution tickets while traveling the state’s roads. State regulators on Thursday will consider cracking down on heavy duty trucks weighing more than 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms) — those big semi-trailers that make up just 3% of all […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy