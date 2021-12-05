ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Inside California Politics: UCSF epidemiology chair on omicron variant in California

By Inside California Politics
 6 days ago

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with UCSF professor and chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo about the omicron variant and the doctor explains why the variant is getting so much attention.

“We should all be a little bit more cautious right now,” Bibbins-Domingo said.

