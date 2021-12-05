ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Open air music studio hits a high note in Santa Barbara

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3RaL_0dEWHqwh00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The SONOS & Santa Barbara Bowl opened with music rather than a ribbon cutting.

David Rojas, the director of music programs at the Turner Foundation, said the goal is to attract students interested in music.

About 35 children are already taking part during after school hours.

The new studio is located off Canon Perdido at the Village-Community Learning Center.

For more information visit sbbowl.com or theturnerfoundation.com .

The post Open air music studio hits a high note in Santa Barbara appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

City of Santa Maria offers free sand in preparation for upcoming rain

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is offering free sand to the community at various sites in preparation for the rain. Residents can take up to 25 sandbags free of charge. The sandbags are not filled and are to be used for flooding due to rain only. Bags can be obtained at The post City of Santa Maria offers free sand in preparation for upcoming rain appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Barbara Bowl#Open Air#The Turner Foundation#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

OASIS Senior Center: Volunteers delivering packages for home-bound seniors during loneliest months of pandemic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While COVID-19 has made it a difficult year for many, a local senior center says it's been perhaps the most challenging for senior citizens. The OASIS Senior Center in Orcutt say they've worked hard to continue providing activities for seniors during the pandemic. But because many of its members felt afraid The post OASIS Senior Center: Volunteers delivering packages for home-bound seniors during loneliest months of pandemic appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
News Channel 3-12

Coastal areas get ready for late fall and winter weather with waterfront protections

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The "splash and dash" rain storm this morning on the Central Coast wasn't enough to cause any serious concerns, but it is a gentle reminder to get ready for more if the weather turns fierce in the weeks ahead. Last winter season was mostly calm. No evacuations were ordered. This year, The post Coastal areas get ready for late fall and winter weather with waterfront protections appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County: Health experts say 99.9 percent of COVID-19 cases on the Central Coast are still Delta variants

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As Marian Regional Medical Center continues seeing patients with COVID-19,Dr. Scott Robertson says it’s important to understand that coronaviruseshave always existed."So it's possible that a new COVID variant may not be any more dangerousthan a common cold like we’ve seen with other coronaviruses," said Robertson.But as we get further into the The post Santa Barbara County: Health experts say 99.9 percent of COVID-19 cases on the Central Coast are still Delta variants appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy