Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the media after his team’s blowout loss at the hands of Michigan. He started off by praising Michigan’s talent and consistency. He pointed out his team’s woes in the red zone as a big reason for the result. Going forward he wants his players to know they can still end the season on a positive note. They will have the chance to compete in a bowl game and put something shiny in their trophy case.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO