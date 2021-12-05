ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Bears Defeat USC Trojans 24-14

By Claudette Montana Pattison
 6 days ago
The USC Trojans traveled to Berkley, Calif. to take on the California Golden Bears for their final game of the 2021 season. Originally scheduled for November 13, this contest was rescheduled for December 4, due to COVID-19 issues within the Bears program.

The Men of Troy took the field without several key members on their offense and defense. WR Gary Bryant Jr., RB Keaontay Ingram, OLB Drake Jackson, S Chris Steele, WR Drake London and QB Kedon Slovis were all unavailable.

To make matters worse, freshman QB Jaxson Dart took a brutal hit late in the third quarter of the game, which kept him on the sideline for the remainder of the night. Backup QB Miller Moss assumed QB1 responsibilities, and found WR K.D. Nixon for a 16-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to change the narrative. The score narrowed Cal’s lead to 24-14 with 1:36 left in the second half.

Final: Cal 24, USC 14.

The USC Trojans close out their 2021 season with a [4-8] overall record. Donte Williams ends his stint as interim head coach, after assuming duties following Clay Helton's departure in September.

Next Up: The Lincoln Riley Era.

