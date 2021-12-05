“Superhero Christmas” themed parade brings holiday cheer to Oxnard

Superheros take part in Oxnard's holiday parade

OXNARD, Calif. - Superheroes, marching bands, floats, and classic cars filled the streets of downtown Oxnard during the return of it holiday parade.

The parade, hosted by the Oxnard Downtowners Foundation, returned after a COVID cancellation last year.

Families lined the streets dressed in holiday attire including ugly sweaters and Santa hats.

