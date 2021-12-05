ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

“Superhero Christmas” themed parade brings holiday cheer to Oxnard

By Tracy Lehr
 6 days ago
Superheros take part in Oxnard's holiday parade
OXNARD, Calif. - Superheroes, marching bands, floats, and classic cars filled the streets of downtown Oxnard during the return of it holiday parade.

The parade, hosted by the Oxnard Downtowners Foundation, returned after a COVID cancellation last year.

Families lined the streets dressed in holiday attire including ugly sweaters and Santa hats.

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

