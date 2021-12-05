Exclusive-Western companies are blind to Ugandan investments – President Museveni

International donors agreed to release $280 million in aid to Afghanistan, the World Bank said Friday, after repeated warnings that more than half the population face "acute" food shortages this winter. The fund from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) will go "to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan at this critical time," the World Bank said in a statement. The funds will go to UNICEF and the World Food Programme, who "have presence and logistics capacity on the ground in Afghanistan and will use these funds to cover financing gaps in their existing programs to deliver health and nutrition services directly to the Afghan people." The bank's management earlier this month offered the proposal to re-direct the funds intended for rebuilding efforts.

CHARITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO