Exclusive-Western companies are blind to Ugandan investments – President Museveni

KYANKWANZI, Uganda (Reuters) – Chinese private investment in Uganda is growing while Westerners are losing appetite to put money to work in the country, President Yoweri Museveni told Reuters, pledging to step up efforts to tackle corruption that have made slow progress. Museveni, in power since 1986 and one...

