Lebec, CA

At least 1 dead in crash along I-5 south of Lebec

By Jose Franco
 6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash along Interstate 5 near Lebec that left at least one person dead Saturday night.

The crash was reported along southbound lanes of I-5 near Frazier Mountain Park Road at around 10:45 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. CHP received a report of a collision between a semi truck and silver sedan blocking multiple lanes.

CHP was diverting traffic off at Lebec Road. Southbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

