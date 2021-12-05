Boys and their toys

A group of Wrangler Jeans retirees and their friends on Wednesday presented a donation of $6,710 to the Marine Toys for Tots charity toy drive. The group of 40-plus members, who call themselves the Monday Morning Deplorables, raised over $3,355, which an anonymous donor then matched. The group has been donating money to the charity since 2019, where they raised $1,400 and an anonymous donor gifted $1,000. This year, they played a total of 43 times on courses in the Greensboro area with an average of over 16 players for each event. Eight local golf courses also pitched in by donating a “free” round of golf where their greens fee was used toward the Toys for Tots fund. “Christmas is for kids, and then Toys for Tots was just a natural choice for us,” group member Joe Elekes said.

8 DAYS AGO