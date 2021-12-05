Boys and their toys

I remember it, as if it were today. In 1977, sitting in a darkened theater, watching Luke Skywalker get on his hovercraft speedster and then racing off into the desert, I said to my date, “I need to get me one of those.”. She just shook her head. Boys...
A group of Wrangler Jeans retirees and their friends on Wednesday presented a donation of $6,710 to the Marine Toys for Tots charity toy drive. The group of 40-plus members, who call themselves the Monday Morning Deplorables, raised over $3,355, which an anonymous donor then matched. The group has been donating money to the charity since 2019, where they raised $1,400 and an anonymous donor gifted $1,000. This year, they played a total of 43 times on courses in the Greensboro area with an average of over 16 players for each event. Eight local golf courses also pitched in by donating a “free” round of golf where their greens fee was used toward the Toys for Tots fund. “Christmas is for kids, and then Toys for Tots was just a natural choice for us,” group member Joe Elekes said.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday, across the state of Colorado, was known as Colorado Gives Day, where many organizations and company’s held different events to collect donations for their community. Academy Mortgage Company held its third annual event called Toys for Tacos. The public can bring in toys...
“Tunes for Toys: Christmas on Canal” is BACK in 2021 to ring in holiday cheer! The Trombone Shorty Foundation and the Gia Maione Prima Foundation in partnership with Warren Easton Charter High School are proud to present the annual “Tunes for Toys” toy drive and concert, held OUTSIDE at Warren Easton High School’s Legacy Field (3019 Canal Street) on Thursday December 16!
COEUR d’ALENE — A toy for a hospitalized child reminds them that someone out there is thinking of them. A toy is something, for an ill or injured child, that brings life back to normal, said Coeur d’Alene Police Department Lt. Johann Schmitz. “Sometimes we lose perspective of that as...
VAN WERT — Eric McCracken of Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service is issuing a plea to residents on behalf of the Toss A Toy program. "We're behind this year in collections. We need help. We've got until noon on Dec. 13 to collect toys. We'll take any new, unwrapped toy. We'll take coats. We'll take just about anything that is brand new that a kid would like."
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Rex is one of the most beloved supporting characters in the Toy Story series. Despite being a tyrannosaurus-rex, he is naturally quite shy and often gets agitated and worried about things. This irony makes Rex a hit with children, as he is one dinosaur they know they don’t need to be afraid of. As a result, toys based on this character are enjoyed by kids worldwide.
It's not just the Marines. There are even some kids who are on a mission to help others through the annual Toys for Tots campaign. FOX 4 met up with a group of students from the Fort Worth suburb of Crowley who spent the day sorting toys. The project was inspired by their teacher, who is a former Marine.
This year was the 37th year the Asgard Motorcycle Club revved up its annual toy run, collecting donations in the name of kids who would otherwise go without Christmas. It’s been nearly four decades of thundering engines convening to deliver Christmas toys for needy kids. More than 200 bikes beat...
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ruhnke’s Bike club has provided a Toy Run for the Boys and Girls Club for twenty-five years and helped provide gifts for children for the holidays once again. During the event, kids got the chance to make arts & crafts, enjoy tasty snacks, ride on a...
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - This week, officials with the city of Hyden and Leslie County got an opportunity to give toys to children in the community. A spur-of-the-moment opportunity from Toys For Tots allowed people in the area to collect the toys. The Mayor of Hyden, Carol Joseph said there...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 19th annual Toys for Tots event is bringing some Christmas cheer for some local boys and girls this holiday season. The Caddo Parish Commission made its presentation Thursday of toys collected during the parish's holiday drive to the U.S. Marine Corps at a special event at Moffitt Automotive Group.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 12-year-old autistic boy wanted to hold a toy drive for other children. On Saturday, Donte Naylor was able to give out toys for Christmas to other children with autism. Donte is known for going beyond the limit and that's what happened at True Bethel, where the...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Boy Scouts troop is collecting toys after a global Christmas tree shortage canceled their tradition. Every year, St. James Boy Scout Troop 24 holds their Christmas tree sale the morning of Thanksgiving. According to the troop’s Facebook post, they had to cancel because of a global...
(ABC 6 News) - Tis' the season for giving and local non-profits are counting on charitable donations as we get closer to Christmas and that includes Toys for Tots. ABC 6 News is partnering again this year with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to help collect new unwrapped toys that are all given out the week leading up to Christmas to local families.
The 2021 13WHAM News Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive is now underway, helping collect toys for kids in need this holiday season. The Pirate Toy Fund has distributed nearly 400,000 toys since it was founded in 1995. This year's goal is to collect 20,000 toys as the drive continues through Dec. 4.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky held their annual Hand it to a Hero toy drive. Various members of the Marines, law enforcement, and fire officials, stood outside both entrances of the Walmart on Campbell Lane and Walton Avenue helping collect donations. One...
