ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fofana equals best goalscoring tally as Lens hold PSG

goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cote d’Ivoire international helped the Blood and Gold continue their push for league glory with a draw against the visiting Parisians. Cote d’Ivoire international Seko Fofana has equalled his best goalscoring tally in a single season after he scored in Lens’ 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday’s Ligue 1...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Lens vs. PSG: Ligue 1 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Paris Saint-Germain are away at RC Lens on Saturday with the home side within three points of second place in Ligue 1 behind their visitors. The men from the capital remain unconvincing after their 0-0 draw at home to OGC Nice but still hold a 12-point lead over Olympique de Marseille which could be cut to nine. Franck Haise's men beat PSG in this fixture last season.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Navas concedes blunder goal as PSG draws at Lens 1-1

LENS, France (AP) — Georginio Wijnaldum snatched a late goal for Paris Saint-Germain to draw at Lens 1-1 after goalkeeper Keylor Navas made a big blunder during their enthralling French league game on Saturday. The league leaders looked set for their second loss until the Dutch midfielder jumped higher than...
SOCCER
90min.com

RC Lens 1-1 PSG: Player ratings as late Wijnaldum strike rescues point for Parisians

Georginio Wijnaldum's late header cancelled out Seko Fofana's earlier strike to rescue a 1-1 draw for Paris Saint-Germain at RC Lens on Saturday night. The hosts were evidently unintimidated by their star-studded opposition, although it was the visiting side that came closest to breaking the deadlock in the opening 20 minutes.
SOCCER
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Wijnaldum salvages draw for Ligue 1 leaders PSG at RC Lens

LENS, France (Reuters) – Georginio Wijnaldum came to the rescue with a last-gasp goal as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain salvaged a fortunate 1-1 draw at RC Lens on Saturday. The Dutch midfielder headed home two minutes into stoppage time to cancel out Seko Fofana’s second-half opener to put...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Seko Fofana
Person
Keylor Navas
Person
Florian Sotoca
Person
Jonathan Clauss
World Soccer Talk

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Paris (AFP) – Georginio Wijnaldum’s injury-time equaliser allowed Paris Saint-Germain to snatch a 1-1 draw away to Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday in a match which confirmed Lionel Messi’s difficulties adapting to the physical nature of French football. Messi was floored by a strong tackle and some PSG players...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Ligue 1: Lens vs PSG Player Ratings as the Parisians drew 1-1

Lens vs PSG: Lens squared off against PSG at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the matchday 17 in the on going Uber Eats Ligue 1. PSG earned an important point after toiling against against a might Lens team with a very late equalizer from Georginio Wijnaldum after going down by a goal at 62nd minute. Lens dominated the whole game before a sublime cross from Kylian Mbappé and Georginio Wijnaldum’s header pulled one back for the Parisians.
SOCCER
Sporting News

PSG vs. Lens result: Messi, Ligue 1 leaders escape again with late goal

Paris Saint-Germain did it again. The Ligue 1 leaders were a couple of minutes away from only their second loss of the league season, but two second-half subs saved the day as PSG escaped with a 1-1 draw at Lens. Down 1-0 in second-half stoppage time, Kylian Mbappe sent in...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Congo#Blood#Stade Bollaert Delelis#Parisians#Ivorian#Serie A#Udinese#Italian
goal.com

Lionel Messi best & worst season: Rating Barcelona & PSG icon's individual campaigns

The Argentine superstar has been a model of consistency throughout a remarkable career that has delivered stunning hauls of trophies and records. Lionel Messi will go down in history as one of the greatest players to have ever laced up a pair of boots, with the iconic Argentine raising the bar of individual excellence to heights that few can dare to dream of reaching.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Lens vs PSG LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

Lens and PSG are level at 0-0 in a tightly contested match in which very few dangerous chances have been created. Jonathan Clauss: the Frenchman has been Lens' most productive player with two goals and seven assists. Kylian Mbappe: the Frenchman has been PSG's most outstanding player after scoring seven...
SOCCER
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid interested in Ronaldo return

Arsenal ready €80m approach for Vlahovic (Sport Mediaset) Liverpool prepared to pay €80m for Rodrygo (El Nacional) Real Madrid interested in Ronaldo return (Football Insider) Bellingham, Haidara & Phillips on Man Utd’s wish list (ESPN) Barca make Alvarez offer. 2021-12-10T18:09:37.724Z 18:09. Barcelona have made a formal offer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA
The Independent

Is Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch fixture

Barcelona need to beat Bayern Munich in their final Champions League group match on Wednesday evening.The Spanish side are currently second in Group E but are just two points ahead of third place Benfica. A win for Barca would secure a spot in the next round and even if they lose, a Benfica loss would see them through.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Bayern host Barcelona in the Champions LeagueIt will be a great achievement considering how their European tournament began.They lost 3-0 to Bayern in the reverse fixture and 3-0 to Benfica. However, a win this...
UEFA
ESPN

Battling Angers hold Lens to thrilling 2-2 draw

Lens missed a chance to go second in Ligue 1 after they were held to a rollercoaster 2-2 home draw by Angers, whose defender Romain Thomas struck to salvage a point after the visitors had thrown away the lead in a lively clash on Friday. The result left Lens fourth...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy