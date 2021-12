Story line: Notre Dame, which has a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff, has won six in a row, the past three by a combined score of 117-9. Stanford, which will finish last in the Pac-12 North, has lost six in a row, the past three by a combined score of 128-32. “Our record has earned criticism, and I’ll never shy away from it,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said Tuesday. “But at the same time, I’m comfortable saying, ‘You want to take your shots at us? You want to take your shots at me? Take ’em now.’”

STANFORD, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO