Soccer

'Shameless' Ronaldo reaction to Messi Instagram post gets Africa talking

goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupporters were split on CR7's decision to weigh in on an Instagram post that celebrated his accolades at the expense of his long-term rival. Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on the Ballon d'Or earlier this week, watching on as his eternal rival Lionel Messi claimed his seventh gong, and may not be...

www.goal.com

AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA
The Independent

Is Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch fixture

Barcelona need to beat Bayern Munich in their final Champions League group match on Wednesday evening.The Spanish side are currently second in Group E but are just two points ahead of third place Benfica. A win for Barca would secure a spot in the next round and even if they lose, a Benfica loss would see them through.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Bayern host Barcelona in the Champions LeagueIt will be a great achievement considering how their European tournament began.They lost 3-0 to Bayern in the reverse fixture and 3-0 to Benfica. However, a win this...
UEFA
90min.com

Ballon d'Or: 2018 - Luka Modric breaks the Messi-Ronaldo dominance

Before Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo came along, the most Ballon d’Or awards won by a single player was three – a feat achieved by Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini and Marco van Basten. You don’t need telling that Messi and Ronaldo have completely rewritten football history and by 2018 they...
stlouisnews.net

Ronaldo slams Ballon d'Or chief over Messi 'lie'

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at Ballon d'Or chief Pascal Ferre for claiming that the Manchester United star told him that he wished to retire with more Ballon d'Or than the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. Ronaldo posted a lengthy statement on Instagram,...
theedgemarkets.com

Ronaldo hits back at 'lies' about Ballon d'Or rivalry with Messi

(Nov 30): Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at comments made by Ballon d'Or organiser Pascal Ferre, saying the editor-in-chief of France Football "lied" about his rivalry with Lionel Messi. Ferre told the New York Times on Friday that Manchester United forward Ronaldo's sole ambition was to retire with more of...
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo drops fiery rant on Lionel Messi fake news

Before Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence on the rumors that his “only ambition” is to beat the Argentine star when it comes to the number of Golden Ball awards. Ronaldo, who opted to skip the event in Paris,...
dexerto.com

FIFA 22 TikTok goes viral with worst ever reaction to packing Ronaldo

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team sees players earn coins and open packs in the hope of landing the best cards in the game. So it was perplexing to see a popular FIFA TikToker react in a calm, almost negative way towards packing Ronaldo in FUT. Despite being 36 years of age,...
goal.com

Messi? Lewandowski? Ronaldo? - African fans debate Ballon d’Or

As the Ballon d'Or gets underway, African football fans have their say on who should win the award. Messi? Lewandowski? Ronaldo? - African fans debate Ballon d’Or. The Ballon d’Or is just hours away and African football fans are passionately debating who they think should be crowned the best male footballer of 2021.
albuquerqueexpress.com

"Facts": Cristiano Ronaldo on fan post denouncing Lionel Messi and Ballon d'Or award

Manchester [UK], December 1 (ANI): Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday agreed with a fan post on Instagram that slammed Lionel Messi for stealing the Ballon d'Or from him and Robert Lewandowski. The 65th France Football Ballon d'Or was awarded to Lionel Messi on Monday. Winning the prestigious award...
NBC Sports

Ronaldo hits out at organizers as Messi extends record Ballon d’Or haul

Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with claims that all he wants in life is to win more Ballon d’Or’s than Lionel Messi. A claim made by the editor of France Football — the publication who run the voting and dish out the prize which goes to the top male and female player on the planet — stated that Ronaldo is focused on trying to win more awards than Messi.
firstsportz.com

“Factos !”: Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo comments on an Instagram post criticizing his Ballon D’or snub

Lionel Messi won the France football Ballon D’or for 2021 on Monday 29th November. It is his seventh golden ball of his career making him the first and only player to do so. Messi now has two more ballon D’or than Cristiano Ronalo. Lionel Messi finally got his hands onto the international trophy with his nation Argentina after winning the Copa America earlier this summer beating their arch rivals Brazil in the finals.
