Winter Wonderland coming to Jackson Bottom Wetlands

The event hosted by Hillsboro Parks & Recreation will feature winter-themed activities and education.

With winter approaching, staff at Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve want people to come celebrate with a seasonal event this month.

Hillsboro Parks & Recreation will host a Winter Winterland event at the wetlands preserve Saturday, Dec. 18.

The preserve includes 4.5 miles of trails across a more than 600-acre natural area that is home to thousands of species of plants and wildlife.

The event will feature crafts, storytime, nature-based education, a woodland walk, scavenger hunt and opportunities to visit with goats turned "reindeer."

"It will be a great opportunity for people to connect with the outdoors and have some fun," said Kerstin Motsch-Reiter, nature program supervisor at the wetlands preserve.

Admission to the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2600 S.W. Hillsboro Highway is free for kids age 3 and under and $5 per person for older attendees.

Motsch-Reiter said the number of visitors at the wetlands preserve declines during the colder months.

But she's hopeful the event will help bring people of all ages out to see how much the wetlands preserve changes from summer to winter, as the landscape becomes saturated with water, foliage enters a new phase and wildlife migrate.

Visitors have vastly different experiences there between seasons, Motsch-Reiter said, noting that there are waterfowl and hawks currently visible at the wetlands preserve.

People at the event can learn about the natural area during winter, including processes such as hibernation, she said.

Crafting will be nature-themed with pine cones and slices of wood used as a canvas called "tree cookies," Motsch-Reiter said.

Staff will lead people on a woodland walk throughout the trail system, which can experience seasonal flooding. The walk will lead into a scavenger hunt, Motsch-Reiter said.

Attendees also can feed and take photos with eight baby goats, who will likely be festively dressed with reindeer antlers, on the nature center's deck, she said. The goats are being provided courtesy of Portland Goat Parties.