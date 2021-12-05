ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LANDGRAF: Fighting back against Biden’s vaccine mandate

By Guest View
Odessa American
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife on earth is already hard enough. We don’t need the federal government making it harder. Thankfully, the writers of the Constitution provided a mechanism to check executive power, and that is why we have taken the fight to the judicial system. That’s why I signed an amicus brief...

Houston Chronicle

Rice keeps employee vaccine requirement despite judge’s ruling against Biden mandate for contractors

Rice University is continuing its employee vaccination requirement despite a court decision that temporarily halts President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors. U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker on Tuesday blocked Biden’s directive nationwide, forcing leaders of colleges and universities that partner with the federal government to rethink...
COLLEGES
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Wednesday night to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employers, with every Republican and two Democrats casting votes aimed at preventing that pending requirement. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia joined with the GOP in backing the resolution, […] The post U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kalb.com

Alexandria Courthouse to host AG Jeff Landry’s lawsuit against President Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s lawsuit against the Biden administration vaccine mandate for federal contractors will make its way to Alexandria on Monday. Oral arguments are slated to be heard in the Alexandria Federal Courthouse by Judge Dee Drell at 1:30 p.m. The state’s Solicitor General,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
State
Texas State
koxe.com

State Rep. Glenn Rogers joins Texans for Responsible Government in Filing Amicus Brief Against Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

On December 2nd, State Representative Glenn Rogers joined Texans for Responsible Government (TRG) in an amicus brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Court objecting to the Biden Administration’s overreaching and unprecedented vaccine mandate. The mandate that would affect 84 million workers was developed and is being enforced by the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The amicus brief filed by TRG and various Republican members of the Texas House of Representatives challenges the constitutionality of the mandate and calls for it to be overturned.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

From vaccine mandates to abortion to insurrection probes, key court fights could shape Biden's legacy

Coming off the Thanksgiving holiday, the Biden administration enters a legal crucible as several high-profile lawsuits that carry significant consequences for President Joe Biden's legacy get key hearings in court. Cases concerning the January 6 investigation, abortion and Covid-19 vaccine mandates may have little in common in terms of subject...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Democrats are realizing mandates and restrictions make for bad politics

The idea that COVID-19 restrictions and mandates were not only politically sustainable but popular was always asinine, and it seems Democrats are finally beginning to figure that out. Politico reported this week that a number of Democratic leaders are trying to put distance between themselves and the vaccine and mask...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Cullman Tribune

Attorney General Steve Marshall wins nationwide injunction against Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala.—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a court victory against President Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate as a federal court granted his motion to block the sweeping and illegal healthcare-worker vaccine mandate. Tuesday, the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed […]
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Border agents crushed after Senate Democrats confirm controversial Biden CBP nominee: 'He's pretty much hated'

EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol agents already struggling with low morale were devastated after the Senate confirmed President Biden's controversial nominee for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Chris Magnus, formerly the police chief in Tuscon, Arizona, despite numerous controversies surrounding Magnus' nomination, including his support for...
TUCSON, AZ
