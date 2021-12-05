ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Morning Weather December 5,2021

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will also be a lot cooler than Saturday with highs only in the low 40s. Sunday night will see an increasing wind and...

CBS Boston

Strong Winds, Freezing Rain, And Thunderstorms Are All Possible On Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert. Friday will be as average of a December day as you get. Morning temperatures start off near freezing before rebounding into the mid-to-low 40s. Most of the day will be fairly overcast, but a few rays of sunshine may sneak through as we approach sunset. Overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing in some...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER(CBS)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record High Of 72 Forecast Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a slightly warmer Friday that ends with some showers across the region, Saturday will bring a very warm record-breaking high expected to reach 72 degrees! Later in the day, showers along a cold front, and the threat of a gusty severe thunderstorm is possible mainly between 5 and 9 p.m. Wind Advisories remain in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for possible gusts to over 40 mph, even as high as 55 mph are possible. As the cold front crosses the region, temperatures will fall and bring a chilly wind to the entire area on Sunday, despite a good deal of sunshine. High on Sunday very close to normal at 50 degrees, our normal is 48 then. All next week however, temperatures will be running between 7 and 15 degrees above normal with mainly clear skies as well! The current weather pattern all across the eastern half of the nation is favoring above-normal conditions, until, at least the 21 of the month! We don’t see any snow on the horizon! Have a nice weekend. FYI, in Cleveland, we expect sunny skies and a high of 46 on Sunday for the Ravens game. Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb weather December 11: Dense morning fog, then rain

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service (NWS), we should expect dense fog here in Cobb County in the morning followed by cloudy skies for the remainder of the morning. Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, with a high of around 51. The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warm With A Mix Of Sun And Clouds, Cooler Weather Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you like the unseasonably warm weather we’ve been having here in South Florida then you’re in luck, the weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Temperatures each morning will be just at or above 70 degrees with fog developing over the interior and possibly impacting the east coast metro areas. It quickly burns off with the December sunshine which will have no trouble pushing temperatures back above 80 degrees. A stronger ocean breeze develops Saturday and Sunday so the highs will occur a little earlier, maybe between 1-2 PM. Then a comfortable east breeze will drop temperatures into...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Denver Did Tie The All-Time No-Snow Streak After All

DENVER(CBS)- After further review….Denver actually tied the All-Time Record for Longest Streak Without Snow on Thursday with 232 days! For the last several weeks the record number of days in the official tally for Denver was shown as 235 days set in 1887. But, new research shows it wasn’t exactly that long. Credit National Weather Service Boulder The NWS Boulder office re-examined daily precipitation and Snowfall records from 1872 to present day. And discovered a tiny miscalculation.   Credit National Weather Service Boulder   So that means the real number of days is actually 232! Enough for the Mile High City to have tied the record on Thursday. Credit CBS4 If the city didn’t receive the .03 inch of snow at DIA Friday, we would have broken the record Today. Credit CBS4
DENVER, CO

