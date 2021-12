The Washington Wizards lost to the Spurs 116-99 in San Antonio on Monday night. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards have not won a game in San Antonio since before Deni Avdija was born and after yet another loss, their 22nd straight in a span of 22 years, that streak will live on. Washington led the Spurs by six points at halftime, only to be outdone by 12 points in the third quarter and then 11 points in the fourth.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO