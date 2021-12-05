Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. Hardcover fiction. 1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,” Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press. 2....
1. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel, by Diana Gabaldon. 2. These Precious Days: Essays, by Ann Patchett. 3. The Becoming, by Nora Roberts. 4. Humankind: A Hopeful History, by Rutger Bregman. 5. Cytonic, by Brandon Sanderson. 6. Nature’s Treasures: Tales of More Than 100 Extraordinary...
In spite of the digital sales juggernaut, local brick-and-mortar booksellers continue to thrive in the Hamptons and North Fork, and that’s because our community continues to read! We asked some of our favorite bookstores what books sold the most this month and in 2021, and they happily supplied their top three bestsellers for both — take a look and see if any of them might pique you interest to read by the fire this holiday season.
The SoCal Indie Bestseller List, for the sales week ended Nov. 28 is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of Southern California, the California Independent Booksellers Alliance and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org. HARDCOVER FICTION. 1. The Lincoln Highway: Amor Towles. 2. The Dark Hours:...
1 DUNE (Ace, $18). By Frank Herbert. In the classic science fiction novel, a young boy survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet. 2 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the point of view of his friend Patroclus. 3 THE...
An ancient Greek manuscript provides a connection of resilience and hope in three stories taking place in 1400s Constantinople, present day Idaho, and in the future aboard a spacecraft. 2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles. In 1950s Nebraska, two brothers decide to leave their home and drive to California...
December is finally here and it is time to take a look at the New York Times Bestseller List one more time for a start of the month update. A lot has changed in the last month while some has stayed the same. John Grisham's The Judge's List remains on the list for the fifth week, as well as The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles for the seventh week in a row. Both of these books made the list last month so let's see what is new (and, of course, add a few honorable mentions).
Next month's Sundance festival will screen all feature films both in person in Utah and online for the first time, including a major new Kanye West documentary, as organizers embrace a "year of experiments" for indie film-making. The 2022 Sundance Film Festival runs January 20–30.
amz/hg/sst
Starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, New York Times bestselling novelist Paula McLain will be in conversation with Aspen Words Executive Director Adrienne Brodeur to discuss her latest suspense novel, “When the Stars Go Dark,” as well as her journey as a writer. The event, which will be held at...
Oscar winner Rachel Portman (“Emma”) served up a delightful score for “Julia,” the documentary about cooking personality Julia Child from “RBG” filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen.
Curiously, the English composer had never seen Child’s public TV series “The French Chef” and, although she loves to cook, does not own Child’s classic book “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.”
Portman, who recently received a lifetime achievement award from Germany’s SoundTrack Cologne, spoke with Variety about “Julia.”
How did “Julia” come to you?
It helped that I had written the music for “Chocolat” [Lasse Hallstrom’s 2000 film about a chocolatiere in 1959 France] – the...
“Local Souls,” a volume of three novellas, was Allan Gurganus’ last book, published in 2007. It was brilliant and challenging, and this one, “The Uncollected Stories of Allan Gurganus,” is just as good.
These nine stories were published in The New Yorker, Harper’s, Granta and Tin House, The Virginia Quarterly Review and The Sewanee Review, fine magazines that help keep...
“This might have been the most challenging score I’ve ever had to write,” says composer Nicholas Britell of “Don’t Look Up,” the sci-fi social satire starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, now in theaters.
Britell, a two-time Oscar nominee (“Moonlight,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”) and Emmy winner (“Succession”), pondered – “every day for over a year” – how to find the right musical approach for Adam McKay’s “unbelievable blend of reality with comedy, absurdity with truth, and the profundity of the moment.”
This is their fourth film together (after “The Big Short,” “Vice” and the “Succession” pilot). The challenge, says the...
It was the original cult film. A movie you had to show your girlfriend or boyfriend so they understood you. And it was the comedy Variety called “as much fun as a burning orphanage.”
Making “Harold and Maude” wasn’t easy, and releasing it to the general public was even harder. But 50 years on, the touching, droll and subversive story of a troubled teenager, played by Bud Cort, who falls in love with a nearly 80-year old free spirit, played by Ruth Gordon, still feels fresh and funny.
The idea for the film was hatched by Colin Higgins, a UCLA film student who lucked...
The SoCal Indie Bestseller List, for the sales week ended Nov. 28 is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of Southern California, the California Independent Booksellers Alliance and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org. HARDCOVER FICTION. 1. The Lincoln Highway: Amor Towles. 2. The Dark Hours:...
Comments / 0