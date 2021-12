Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 0-8; St. Peter's 2-4 The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers are 1-5 against the St. Peter's Peacocks since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. St. Francis (N.Y.) will challenge St. Peter's on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

