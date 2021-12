The Chicago Bulls were deemed as one of the most preferred underdogs entering the NBA 2021-22 Season on the betting odds to the title. Especially with the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Alex Carsuo and Lonzo Ball added alongside Zach LaVine, the Bulls very well have the ability to re-claim their lost dominance in the Eastern Conference from the very first season, after a terrific start.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO