CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 4:07 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes (18-6-1) to extend his point streak to four games. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots […]

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO