NHL

Seattle faces Pittsburgh, seeks 4th straight home win

The State
 6 days ago

Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (9-13-2, seventh in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -102, Penguins -118; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts Pittsburgh looking to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Kraken are 6-6-0 on their home ice. Seattle has scored...

www.thestate.com

CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Red Wings top Kraken 4-3 in Shootout for 4th Straight Win

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game by beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3. Detroit won the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also converting. Robby Fabbri, Vladislav Namestnikov and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Ryan Donato had two goals and Vince Dunn scored the other for the Kraken. Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for Detroit in his 150th career victory. Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots.
NHL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Milwaukee faces Charlotte, looks for 6th straight home win

(AP) – Charlotte Hornets (13-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Charlotte aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Bucks are 9-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 47.5 boards. […]
NBA
cbs12.com

Preview: Dolphins looking for their 4th straight win on Sunday

Miami Gardens, Fla. (CBS12) — Dolphins second year quarterback seems to getting more and more comfortable leading to offense, after missing chunks of the 2021 season with fractured ribs and a broken finger. The problem for the Dolphins on Sunday is that Cam Newton also seems to be getting more comfortable with the Panthers offensive system since joining the team mid-season. The two teams will go head t head at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1 PM.
NFL
NBA

Wolves Win Fifth Straight At Home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied for a 100-98 win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The Timberwolves trailed by 12 early in the third before Towns willed them back...
NBA
Kingsport Times-News

Washington beats Wilson, Seattle for third straight win

LANDOVER, Md. — Ron Rivera was left adrift without a kicker and felt like he had to go for it in every situation. The final roll of the dice by “Riverboat Ron” on fourth-and-goal opened the door for some heroics by Russell Wilson, but Kendall Fuller's interception on Seattle's 2-point conversion attempt allowed Washington to hold on and beat the Seahawks 17-15 Monday night for the team's third consecutive victory.
NFL
warriorscentral.com

Spurs take on the Warriors, seek 4th straight victory

San Antonio Spurs (7-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-3, first in the Western Conference) San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 219 BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Spurs take on Golden State. The Warriors are 11-2 against Western Conference opponents.
NBA
Pittsburgh Penguins
Miami Herald

Jazz beat Cavaliers by 1 point for 4th straight win

Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 rebounds and five blocks and the Utah Jazz survived Cleveland’s late surge for their fourth straight win, 109-108 over the Cavaliers on Sunday. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Rudy Gay had 15 for Utah, which made 20 3-pointers and gave...
NBA
Sportico

NHL Governors Approve Penguins Sale to Fenway Sports Group

The NHL board of governors has approved Fenway Sports Group’s acquisition of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Thursday’s vote was the final approval needed for the deal, the latest acquisition in an expanding sports and entertainment portfolio. Backed by billionaire John Henry, Fenway Sports also owns the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, Roush Fenway Racing and English soccer club Liverpool. It is unclear how much Fenway Sports is paying for the franchise. Sportico’s most recent valuations put the team at $845 million, 15th in the league. Current owners Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, who teamed up to buy the team out of bankruptcy in 1999, are both staying as minority partners. It’s rare for an NHL team with the Penguins’ business underpinnings and recent success to hit the market. The team has won three Stanley Cup titles in the past two decades and has the highest local ratings TV of any NHL team. It also recently had a 633-game sellout streak that spanned 14 years. Fenway Sports was valued at more than $7 billion earlier this year when RedBird Capital acquired a 10% minority stake. Other investors include LeBron James and record executive Jimmy Iovine.
NHL
WNCT

Aho’s 2nd of game lifts Hurricanes over Flames 2-1 in OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 4:07 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes (18-6-1) to extend his point streak to four games. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots […]
NHL

